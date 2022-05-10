What is its effectiveness in girls and boys? – The financial

Mexico will receive vaccines against COVID-19 from Cuba for application in children, so it is expected that in August of this year the entire child population in the country will be vaccinated, according to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Cuba is the only nation in Latin America that has created its own vaccines against COVID-19: Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala, the latter being the first anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine developed and produced in Latin America and the Caribbean.

vaccinations Sovereign 02 and Sovereign Plus are the ones that Cuba has used to immunize the population among two and 10 years old.

How effective are they?

Vicente Vérez Bencomo, director of the Finlay Institute, creator of Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus, reported that the efficacy of these vaccines to “prevent symptomatic disease is 91.2 percent”.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the combination of two doses of Soberana 02 and one of Soberana Plus, in the 0-28-56 day schedule, has an efficacy of 91.2 percent, with which which exceeds the World Health Organization (WHO) requirements for a COVID vaccine candidate to become a vaccine, which is 50 percent.

Cubadebate pointed Although the efficacy of this vaccine against symptomatic disease is 91.2 percent, it has a 75.7 percent efficacy against infection and of a 100 percent against symptomatic disease Severe followed by death.

The other inoculation developed by the island, Abdala, reached a 92. 28 percent effectiveness in the fight against the coronavirus.

Last April, the president of the Cuban state biopharmaceutical complex BioCubaFarma, Eduardo Martínez Díaz, trusted that the WHO would grant the ‘green light’ to the Abdala vaccine.

“The process with the WHO is going to conclude, we are going to have prequalification.”

Martínez denied that there have been problems with the WHO and assured that they maintain “excellent relations” with the multilateral organization, in the face of some speculation in the media in this regard.

With information from AP and EFE