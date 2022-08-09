What is Iván Duque’s new job in the United States? – USA – International

Former Colombian President Iván Duque (2018-2022) will begin work this fall as a distinguished member of the Wilson Centera laboratory of ideas (“think tank”) based in Washington, where he will investigate population displacement, the climate crisis and democracy.

(Also read: ‘Rockeando’: this is how Iván Duque celebrated after handing over the Presidency to Petro)

“We are proud to welcome the Wilson Center and benefit from their ideas and experience,” said the organization’s director, Mark Green, in a statement on Tuesday to announce the incorporation of the former president.

(It may interest you: This was the moment in which Duque allowed the transfer of Bolívar’s sword)

Iván Duque, relieved in power last Sunday by the leftist Gustavo Petro, already lived in the US capital when he represented Colombia before the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) between 2001 and 2013.

The Wilson Center reported that the Duque research areas will be the response to population displacement, actions against the climate crisis, the strengthening of democratic values ​​and economic progress.

Green said that the former Colombian president “has impressed the world with his leadership on many fronts, from the defense of democracy to the protection of diversity and the fight against climate change, and his compassion with the millions of Venezuelans who fled from the tyranny “.

low popularity

The Wilson Center, founded in 1968 in honor of former US President Woodrow Wilson (1913-1921), is an independent institute that studies national and international affairs.

Duque concluded his term on August 7 with a popularity rating of less than 30 percent, and was succeeded in office by Petro, who won the elections last June and is the country’s first leftist president.

Among Duque’s successes, the Temporary Protection Statute for Venezuelans and the handling of the covid-19 pandemic stand out. while failures in the implementation of peace and the deterioration of security are its main failures.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from Efe

more world news

– Joe Biden signs semiconductor investment law to compete with China

– Zelensky proposes to ban the entry of Russian citizens to Western countries

Republicans call the raid on Trump’s house political persecution