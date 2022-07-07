What is Jessica Biel’s new series on Star Plus about? When does it premiere on streaming?

Star Plus premiered this Wednesday the first trailer for Candy: a story of passion and crimea new series based on a true story that will star the actress Jessica Biel (The Sinner).

Fiction will serve Candy Montgomerya housewife and mother who supposedly did everything right due to having a good husband, two children, a good house, and even the careful planning and execution of transgressions.

When the pressure of conformity grows so strong within her, her actions cry out for a little freedom. Until someone tells him to shut up, which brings deadly results.

In addition to Biel, the series stars Melanie Lynskey, Timothy Simons, Pablo Schreiber and Raúl Esparza.

Check out the trailer below.

When is Candy: A Story of Passion and Crime released?

The Candy series: a story of passion and crime will be released on next july 27 through the Star+ streaming platform.

Who was Candy Montgomery?

Candace Lynn Wheeler was born in 1951 in Texas, United States, and in the early 1970s she married Pat Montgomery and they had two children. At only 29 years old, Candy was a perfect housewife who spent her hours in the kitchen and at church.where he met Betty Gorewho would become her best friend.

Everything would be fine until she met Betty’s husband, when something changed in her. The connection with this man was a lift to her heart. Little by little, things between the two began to escalate.

The opportunity to be alone presented itself one night after rehearsing for the choir. Yes ok, Candy confessed her feelings to Allan, he didn’t know what to sayir, however, did not stop thinking about what had happened.

At the time, cThey began an extramarital relationship that would end in the worst possible way. One Friday, Allan went on a trip and Betty stayed home. She called Candy and asked her to come to her house to ask her for a favor. It was at that moment that they got into a heated argument.

Although the housewife tried to apologize, Betty was already very angry so he pushed her to the place where the washing machine was and ran for an axe. Nevertheless, Candy defended herself and managed to snatch the tool from him.

This did not stop there, since it entered a “dream state”, as he testified at trial, and began to cut him. He did it 41 times, leaving the victim completely mutilated.

Although he had a trial, the jury acquitted her of the first degree murder charge and alleged that the defendant acted in self-defense when she killed Betty Gore.