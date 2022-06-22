Entertainment

What is Johnny Depp’s relationship with Scientology

Johnny Depp He has been in the center of everyone’s attention for weeks because of the trial he had with Amber Heard. The American actor sued her ex for 50 million dollars alleging defamation for the article she published in the Washington Post in which she mentioned physical and emotional abuse that she suffered during her relationship. Finally, Justice leaned in his favor.

As a result of this, various facts began to come to light that many did not know about the American artist. One of them is related to his beliefs. On more than one occasion, Depp He acknowledged that he comes from a Protestant family and that he was far from any type of institutionalized religion. However, in an interview he gave to The Straits Timesa Singaporean newspaper, recounted that in a difficult economic time it resorted to scientology.

