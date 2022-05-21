What is Khloe Kardashian’s net worth in 2022?

Khloe Kardashian is an American reality TV star, entrepreneur, model, and fashion icon. She is the youngest of the Kardashian daughters, including Kim and Kourtney. She has a younger brother Rob and two half-siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Khloe was married to basketball player Lamar Odom between 2009 and 2016.

In 2016, Khloe Kardashian created Good American, a line featuring denim designs that made inclusivity part of its ethos.

What is Khloe Kardashian’s net worth?

As of 2022, Khloe Kardashian’s estimated net worth is $50m, or around £37m, according to CapitalFM. Much of this wealth comes from his Good American denim fashion brand and social media endorsements.

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner arrive at the Kardashian Khaos Store Grand Opening at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit to Alamy/.

There’s no denying that the Kardashian clan has some of the deepest pockets in Hollywood. Khloe’s sister Kylie has a net worth of around $1 billion, making her the world’s youngest billionaire, and older sister Kim is the wealthiest of the siblings with a wealth of 1.8. billion dollars.