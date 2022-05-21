What is Khloe Kardashian’s net worth in 2022?
Khloe Kardashian is an American reality TV star, entrepreneur, model, and fashion icon. She is the youngest of the Kardashian daughters, including Kim and Kourtney. She has a younger brother Rob and two half-siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Khloe was married to basketball player Lamar Odom between 2009 and 2016.
In 2016, Khloe Kardashian created Good American, a line featuring denim designs that made inclusivity part of its ethos.
What is Khloe Kardashian’s net worth?
As of 2022, Khloe Kardashian’s estimated net worth is $50m, or around £37m, according to CapitalFM. Much of this wealth comes from his Good American denim fashion brand and social media endorsements.
There’s no denying that the Kardashian clan has some of the deepest pockets in Hollywood. Khloe’s sister Kylie has a net worth of around $1 billion, making her the world’s youngest billionaire, and older sister Kim is the wealthiest of the siblings with a wealth of 1.8. billion dollars.
Khloe Kardashian is often referred to as the most empathetic Kardashian sister, and it shows through all of her advocacy and nonprofit work. For example, she regularly visits homeless shelters in Los Angeles. However, Khloe received backlash for drastically altering her appearance, as she let it slip that she went under the knife at the Keeping Up reunion in June.
