What is Kim Kardashian’s net worth in 2022?

His current salary stands at $80 million a year. This can be attributed to license and endorsement agreements such as mobile game generated royalties: Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.

The game was created in 2014 and has been incredibly successful. In the year of its launch, it made reported profits of $43 million. Not bad for a reality TV star.

Other sources of income include paid Instagram sponsorships which have sometimes been controversial. Activist and actress Jameela Jamil has criticized the insensitive promotion of Kardashian products, namely products like “fitness teas”, because of their harmful and negative impact on body image and health.

Still, Kim maintains her possibly questionable taste for endorsement promotions. In an interview with the New York Times she stated that “you’re going to get backlash for almost anything as long as you love it or believe in it or it’s financially worth it, whatever you decide, as long as you’re okay with it”. And for Kim, financially, it’s almost always worth it. Kim usually receives at least a six-figure sum for a single sponsored Instagram post. But there is speculation that this figure is actually much higher.

Businesswoman and reality TV star Kim Kardashian

It’s also fair to say that Kim is a bit of an entrepreneur. Besides his various endorsement deals, his foray into the game and his appearances in Keeping up with the Kardashians – she also has a very lucrative business empire. Kim has stakes in some very successful companies, such as KKW Beauty, a line of direct-to-consumer beauty products and Skims, a shapewear company.