What is known about hepatitis of unknown origin that is affecting children in several countries

  Ignacio Lopez-Goñi
  The Conversation

Child being treated by a doctor.

In recent weeks, an increase in cases of severe hepatitis of unknown origin in children between 2 and 6 years of age has been reported in several countries. For example, every year about 4 cases per year are detected in Scotland, but now there are more than 13 in a couple of months.

So far, they have been notified 74 cases in the UK, 3 in Spain (Madrid, Aragón and Castilla-La Mancha) and some cases are being investigated in Denmark, the Netherlands and the US (the CDC reports 9 suspected cases in the state of Alabama). Possible cases since October that may have gone unnoticed are being reviewed.

Causes and symptoms

Hepatitis is an inflammatory disease that affects the liver. Its cause can be very diverse: infectious (viral or bacterial), immune (autoimmune hepatitis) or toxic (alcohol, toxic substances or drugs).

image source, Getty Images

All children were healthy one week before diagnosis. The symptoms are the usual ones in this disease: abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, jaundice (yellow discoloration of the skin and mucous membranes), skin itching, dark colored urine and poorly pigmented stools.

