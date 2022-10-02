what is known about loss of taste and smell

Learn about the experimental treatment against prolonged covid 1:45

(CNN) — Imagine that you wake up one morning after recovering from covid-19 to find that your coffee smells like dirty socks, your eggs stink like feces, and your orange juice has a metallic taste. Interestingly, this is good news: your sense of smell still works, even though it’s poorly wired in your brain.

It could also happen that your ability to smell completely disappears; a condition called anosmia. Without warning, you stop feeling the sweet scent of your baby’s skin, the roses your partner gave you, or the strong smell of your clothes after the gym.

Taste and smell are intertwined, so food can feel bland or tasteless. Appetite and enjoyment of life can plummet, which previous studies have shown can lead to nutritional deficits, cognitive decline and depression.

You could also be more vulnerable to danger. Without smell, you may not recognize the signs of a fire, natural gas leaks, poisonous chemicals, or spoiled food and drink.

That is the reality of around 5% of covid-19 survivors in the world; people who have developed long-term problems with taste and smell, according to a 2022 study. More than two years into the pandemic, researchers found that an estimated 15 million people still grapple with problems perceiving odors, while that 12 million have difficulties with taste.

Advocacy and support groups for these people like AbScent and Fifth Sense have mobilized to help them, offering hope, advice to train their sense of smell and even recipes to stimulate their appetite.

Olfactory training involves people smelling essential oils twice a day, explained rhinologist Zara Patel, a professor of otolaryngology, head and neck surgery at Stanford University School of Medicine.

“I explain to patients that if they had a stroke and their arm didn’t work, they would go to physical therapy, they would do rehab,” Patel said. “That’s exactly what olfactory training does to your sense of smell.”

As science uncovers more about how COVID-19 attacks and disrupts smell, “I think we’ll be able to do more targeted interventions,” said rhinologist Justin Turner, an associate professor of otolaryngology, head and neck surgery at UCLA Medical Center. Vanderbilt University, in Nashville.

Anyone who still has problems with smell and taste “needs to think positively and assume they’ll get it back,” Turner said. “And yes, there are some people who are not going to recover, and we want those people not to ignore it. We want them to take it seriously.”

Cases exploded by covid-19

For centuries there were people who lost their sense of smell and taste. Viruses that cause common colds and flu, nasal polyps, thyroid disorders, severe allergies, sinus infections, and neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis can affect the ability to to smell and feel, sometimes permanently.

The same goes for head injuries, exposure to harmful chemicals, cancer treatments, smoking, gum disease, antibiotics, and various medications for blood pressure, cholesterol, reflux, and allergies, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Aging is one of the main causes of loss of smell, since the regeneration capacity of olfactory neurons decreases with age. A 1984 study found that more than 50% of people between the ages of 65 and 80 had “significant impairment of smell.” The number rose to more than 75% for people over 80.

When the virus that causes covid-19 entered our lives, a condition that was relatively rare among people under the age of 50 expanded exponentially, affecting all ages.

“Covid-19 affected younger people much more than other forms of postviral smell loss,” said surgeon Eric Holbrook, an associate professor of otolaryngology and head and neck surgery at Harvard Medical School. “You didn’t see much loss of smell in the pediatric population, for example, and it’s very common now.”

In fact, loss of smell was so prevalent early in the pandemic that it was considered an early sign of COVID-19 infection even in the absence of other symptoms.

That is not true today. A study published in May found that 17% of people lost their sense of smell when infected with the omicron variant, which became the predominant variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 by the end of 2021. (This could change again if the virus mutates).

By comparison, people sickened by the original two variants, alpha and beta, were 50% more likely to lose their sense of smell or taste. Delta was almost as bad: 44% of people were affected, according to the study.

Statistics show that most people regain their sense of taste and smell. An August analysis of 267 people who lost their sense of smell and taste at least two years ago found that most fully (38.2%) or partially (54.3%) regained their ability to smell and taste. That was especially true for people under 40, according to the study.

But 7.5% had not regained their sense of smell and taste two years after their Covid-19 infection was cleared. Those least likely to recover included people with existing nasal congestion, more women than men, and those who had a greater initial severity of smell loss, the study found.

How the damage occurs

How does covid-19 damage the olfactory system? At first, scientists believed that it infected the neurons in the nose responsible for transmitting odors from the environment to the brain. Those neurons are located in the olfactory bulbs at the top of each nostril and send axons, or wires, to single sensory points in the brain.

But the studies found that the virus does not enter those neurons at all. Instead, it attacks the sustainacular cells, also known as support cells, which provide nutrition and protection to nerve cells from birth. Unlike many other cells, neurons in the nose are reborn every two to three months.

“(Covid-19) infection of those supportive cells probably has some sort of long-term effect on the ability of those neurons to regenerate over time,” Turner said.

“That’s one of the reasons we sometimes see a late effect: People can have some loss of smell that recovers, then they have a second wave of smell loss, parosmia, or other symptoms because that regenerative ability isn’t working.” correctly,” he said.

Parosmia is the medical term for distorted odors, which can often be quite revolting, Patel said.

“Unfortunately, there are these classic categories of really terrible smells and tastes,” he said. “Sometimes it’s feces, garbage, or old, dirty socks. There may be a kind of sickly sweet chemical smell and taste. Oh, and rotten meat is another common category.”

For many people, parosmia tends to occur or recur by three months, around the time that olfactory neurons would naturally regenerate, experts told CNN.

“If the rewiring misses the mark and hits a different spot in the brain reserved for a different smell, your perception of smell will be completely screwed up,” Holbrook said.

“You have to trust the ability of those axons to retract and then find their way to the right place,” he added. “Or if they’re not right, wait for those neurons to die and have new ones come back and find the right place.”

There may also be a genetic component. A study last January discovered a mutation in two overlapping genes, UGT2A1 and UGT2A2, that play a role in metabolizing odors. People with that mutation may be more susceptible to losing their sense of smell, but more studies are still needed to determine if there is an association of the virus with the genes.

People who are older and who have chronic diseases that affect the nervous system, such as diabetes, are often more susceptible to olfactory damage, Patel said.

“It’s the very small vessels in the body, including the nose, that are affected by diabetes, disrupting the flow of blood, nutrients and oxygen to these olfactory nerves,” he said. “People with chronic sinusitis or inflammation of the nose from allergies — anything that makes it harder for our system to recover will probably also be at higher risk.”