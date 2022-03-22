What is known about the accident of the China Eastern Boeing 737: there is no trace of survivors and the causes of the accident are being investigated | Univision World News

This Tuesday there was still no found no survivors and the hope of doing so fades with the passing of the hours. The rains and mud complicated the rescue work.
More than 24 hours after the catastrophe, the authorities continued without having issued any official part of the victims. The discovery of the black boxes had not been reported either and the causes of the incident were still being investigated.
The airline already said on Monday that there are fatalities, but without offering further details. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday that the passengers were all Chinese.
The plane was traveling between the cities of Kunming (southwest) and Guangzhou (southeast) and took off at 1:15 p.m. local time on Monday before crashing to the ground in the Guangxi region at 2:38 p.m. local time.
‘He plummeted’, witnesses say
“The plane plummeted and seemed to be in one piece during descent. A few seconds later, it crashed,” said a resident of the area quoted by the state agency Xinhua.
What the witnesses said and some videos pending verification circulating in the Chinese media -and they show the plane plummeting- fit with the data from the FlightRadar24 flight tracking portal: the aircraft was flying at 2:19 p.m. local time at an altitude 29,100 feet when, about 34 miles west of the town of Wuzhou, it began to descend, reports the Efe Agency.
The last point of contact of the flight, according to the portal, was about 15 miles southwest of Wuzhou, at an altitude of 3,225 feet, at 2:22 p.m. local time, which would mean that in just three minutes the plane descended almost 26,000 feet.
Aviation experts consulted by the newspaper New York Times They indicate that the unusual trajectory of the plane, which flew steadily and then turned sharply downwards almost vertically towards the ground, raises questions that include its premeditated situation or a “catastrophic failure of the equipment”.
“They emphasized that it is too early to do more than hypothesize as to why the plane went into a tailspin with no apparent warning signs,” the report said. Times.
The accident caused a fire in the mountains: a difficult rescue
The accident sparked a forest fire in the remote and mountainous area, posing an added challenge for rescue teams, who reported difficulties in getting fire trucks to the area.
A local described to Xinhua seeing a “big hole” at the impact sitearound which there were “felled trees”
The fire was put out on Monday afternoon and rescuers, including there were more than 1,000 firefighterswere able to access the scene of the incident, where soldiers sent by the Chinese Army also attended later, which mobilized troops from the area to collaborate in the search, which lasted overnight and continued on Tuesday.
” There are pieces of the plane’s wing, some between two and three meters. There is also debris and debris, some of which are probably pieces of clothing,” a worker quoted by Xinhua described.
The Guangxi Health Commission also dispatched 36 ambulances and 80 medical workers to the area to assist possible survivors, and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He went to the scene to supervise the operations.
State media showed uniformed rescue teams scrambling over ground shaken by the plane crash, between uprooted trees and barely recognizable remains of the shipbut where part of the wing could be distinguished with the airline’s pink and blue emblem.
Other images showed workers driving drones to facilitate the search in that steep terrain and with dense vegetation.
The Chinese president asks to know the causes as soon as possible
In an unusually quick reaction, President Xi Jinping said he was “shocked” and called for a full investigation so that “the causes of the accident can be determined as soon as possible.”
In Guangzhou, airline employees assisted the families of the 123 passengers and nine crew members on the plane.
Jean-Paul Troadec, former director of the Air Safety Research and Analysis Office in France, assured the agency AFP that it was “too early” to draw any conclusions, but the FlightRadar data is “highly unusual”.
The airline cancels 1,900 flights and the Boeing 737-800 are grounded
The airline that operated the flight, China Eastern, had canceled this Tuesday at 12 local time more than 1,900 flights in the Asian country, reported the financial media Sina Finance.
This supposes about 90% of the flights that should operate throughout the territory Chinese.
The airline, the country’s second largest by number of passengers, ordered Monday that all its Boeing 737-800 aircraftthe model of the crashed plane, remain on the ground until more information is available about what happened, according to the local press.
Other Chinese companies such as Shanghai Airlines and China United Airlines have also decided to ground their 737-800s for the time being.
This 737-800, although it is from the same family, it should be noted that it is not the 737 Max, which after two accidents, the last one in March 2019, was left on the ground for almost two years around the world.