what is known about the alleged death of the most feared sniper in the world at the hands of Russian troops – Prensa Libre

The 40-year-old man, who is considered the best sniper in the world left his comfortable life in Canada to join the Ukrainian Foreign Legion and fight against Russian troops.

During the last few hours, Russian media have published information about the alleged death of Canadian sniper Wali who since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine joined the army of this country to help them defend their territory.

His fight for Ukraine went viral as the Canadian soldier, who has war experience in Afghanistan and Iraq, He left his home country and his one-year-old son to help the Ukrainian population in their fight to repel Russian soldiers.

However, to the surprise of many, Russian media reported on Tuesday, March 15, that the invading troops had killed Wali during an attack carried out in the city of Mariupol.

According to the pro-Russian media Russia Reportsthe most feared sniper in the world he was killed after joining the Ukrainian troops in this Ukrainian city.

Likewise, this media outlet described Wali as a racist, mentally unstable person and someone who took pleasure in shooting Islamic soldiers.

This information is in stark contrast to what the Western media has said about the Canadian soldier, who He was listed as a “hero” after having killed 11 Russian soldiers upon his arrival in Ukraine.

Canadian sniper Wali Dubbed “the wold’s deadliest sniper” Killed by Russian Forces just 20 minutes after goin into action in Mauripol. pic.twitter.com/1YwUDWTVQA – Russia Reports (@Russiainforma) March 15, 2022

Until now, the information about the alleged death of Wali has not been denied or confirmed for the newspaper Daily Maila British outlet with whom the sniper has been in contact since his arrival in Ukraine.

Wali, who is considered the best sniper in the world, has countless achievements during his military career, including the murder of forty people in one day.

Similarly, the sniper holds the record for shoot down a person more than three thousand meters awaythis being the furthest death recorded by any Canadian soldier.