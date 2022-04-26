What is known about the alleged love trio that the actress had with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne – Prensa Libre

The main reason is that also involves other celebrities, who have acted directly or indirectly in the controversy surrounding both actors.

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to give what to talk about, since it is one of the largest media events in the world of entertainment and entertainment.

This detail regained greater strength after Johnny Depp gave evidence confirming that The actress had a relationship with the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, in addition to James Franco, another renowned actor.

However, another of the pieces of evidence that was presented at the trial is the confirmation that a love trio between Heard, Musk and the British model, Cara Delevingne in Depp’s penthouse.

This rumor was confirmed via Josh Drew, Depp’s neighbor and ex-husband of one of Heard’s best friendswho affirmed that this loving trio came to exist.

His statements were recorded on video, in 2019. Drew said that Delevingne had a relationship in the last moments of the marriage between Heard and Depp.

Also, the official site TheDailyMail obtained images where Amber Heard can be seen getting into the elevator with Elon Musk, bound for Depp’s apartment.

It wasn’t just Elon Musk that Amber had an affair with. According to her friend de ella Josh Drew (and cctv footage) Amber Heard had an affair and a threesome with both Cara Delevingne and Elon Musk while she was still married to Johnny Depp. pic.twitter.com/EXql6yHDEg — M (@mimasdiaries) April 23, 2022

The security camera also recorded the moment when a person identical to Cara Delevingne is seen going up the elevator. These recordings date from 2016.

I’m pretty sure @ElonMusk made that bid for Twitter to distract u from the Heard/Depp Trial.

Elon cheated with Amber while Johnny was away getting sober. We’ve seen pics of Musk & she on the elevator. He’s just as obsessed with his public image of him as Amber is. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/NpnipN01VG — Jocelyn stands with 🇺🇦 (@jossytweets) April 15, 2022

So both of these images where Amber is in elevator with Elon Musk and allegedly Cara Delevingne are lacking date stamps, accounts from building staff appear to corroborate claims the trio were all there on the same occasion, the day before Thanksgiving in 2016. What a surprise ! pic.twitter.com/eFDND2xyZk — hornbeam (@salveogvm) June 17, 2020

Another statement that affirms that the love encounter between the three celebrities did exist was that of the head of the building’s maintenance area, called Trinity Esparza, who gave statements in 2017.

Esparza assured that he saw Cara getting in and out of the elevator several times, and that he also visualized Musk and Heard together.

“They pressed the button so many times that on one occasion the elevator didn’t respond and they had to take the stairs. All this while Mr. Depp was filming in Australia“, assured.

Faced with the controversy, Elon Musk spoke out assuring that they were not true. He assured that, although he did have an affair with Heard, it was not until laterwhen he was no longer with Depp.