What is known about the case of the Buddhist environmentalist who died after setting himself on fire in front of the US Supreme Court.

Bruce was a photographer based in Colorado, where he attended a Buddhist organization.

Wynn Alan Bruce, a 50-year-old resident of the state of Colorado, set himself on fire last Friday, Earth Day, right in front of the seat of the United States Supreme Court.

The man, who practiced Buddhism, died on Saturday from injuries sustained in the fire, after being airlifted to a medical institution.

The events occurred on Friday afternoon and were cataloged by various US media as an act of self-immolation against climate change.

Although his family has not been expressed, several people have made posts on social networks about Bruce’s life and, among other things, describe him as an environmental activist.

