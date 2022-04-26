What is known about the case of the Buddhist environmentalist who died after setting himself on fire in front of the US Supreme Court.

Drafting

image source, Facebook Wynn Bruce Caption, Bruce was a photographer based in Colorado, where he attended a Buddhist organization.

Wynn Alan Bruce, a 50-year-old resident of the state of Colorado, set himself on fire last Friday, Earth Day, right in front of the seat of the United States Supreme Court.

The man, who practiced Buddhism, died on Saturday from injuries sustained in the fire, after being airlifted to a medical institution.

The events occurred on Friday afternoon and were cataloged by various US media as an act of self-immolation against climate change.

Although his family has not been expressed, several people have made posts on social networks about Bruce’s life and, among other things, describe him as an environmental activist.

Also, a climate expert who works for the Environmental Defense Fund,Kritee Kankotalked with New York Times introducing herself as Bruce’s friend.

Kanko was one of the people who indicated on Twitter that Bruce’s actions do not amount to suicide:

“This man was my friend. He meditated with our sangha. This act is not suicide. This is a deeply courageous act of compassion to draw attention to the climate crisis,” Kanko wrote, though she later told the paper she wasn’t completely sure of what you initially shared on social networks.

He also commented that more than a year ago the man planned what happened.

This is what we know about him and about the incident that occurred on Friday, April 22.

Photographer and Buddhist believer

Beyond his activism, Bruce was also a photographer. He had a studio in Boulder, Colorado, for several years.

image source, Image of Wynn Bruce

The man studied photography at Denver Metropolitan State University, located in the same state.

Media indicates that Bruce meditated in a center of the Shambhala organization, also based in Colorado.

In their social networks you can see constant posts about Buddhism and the environment.

In January, Bruce shared a photo of the monk Thich Nhat Hana well-known figure who, according to New York Timesin 1965 he sent a letter to Martin Luther King in which he celebrates other monks who burned alive to protest against the Vietnam War.

Thich Nhat Hanh, commonly called the father of mindfulnessdied in January at the age of 95.

“Thank you for sharing compassion”says the publication that Bruce spread on Facebook with the monk’s photo,

image source, Facebook Wynn Bruce

At the moment there are no details about Bruce’s family, but on his Facebook profile he shared a congratulatory message last December for his half-brother, who was turning 42 at the time.

The incident

Several outlets have commented that Bruce may have announced his acts in a social media post, although this is not entirely clear.

Two weeks ago the man edited a comment he had left on one of his own Facebook posts in 2021.

image source, Facebook Wynn Bruce Caption, Wynn Alan Bruce’s Facebook post in which he places a fire emoticon next to the date he would commit the acts in front of the Supreme Court. This happened two weeks ago.

It was the numbering 4-1-1 with a fire emoticon. When she edited it last April 2, she added the date on which he would commit the acts in front of the Supreme Court.

Likewise, what happened not only coincided with Earth Day on April 22.

Chris Cameron, chief of the Washington bureau of the Timesexplained that Supreme Court justices are currently discussing a case that seeks to restrict the powers of the US Environmental Protection Agency to regulate carbon emissions.