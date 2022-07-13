What is known about the Guatemalan shepherd captured in El Salvador for having tattoos alluding to the Mara Salvatrucha

The person was identified as Víctor Hugo Linares Chua, alias “El Conejo” and his capture is part of the operations of the Salvadoran authorities in their fight with the gangs.

On July 10, the armed forces of El Salvador carried out the capture of an evangelical pastor of Guatemalan origin who had tattoos allusive to the Mara Salva trucha gang (MS13).

The operation was carried out at kilometer 82 of the Troncal del Norte highway, in the canton of El Gramal, La Palma, Chalatenango.

However, the opinions of Internet users on social networks generated division, since some expressed that Víctor Hugo Linares had no relationship with the gangs and that he had supported the members of his congregation.

In favor

On the one hand, a group of people praised the actions of the police, saying that he was just another gang member and that he should face punishment by the authorities.

“Good job by the authorities”, “A false shepherd” and “Now he will have to pay for his sins”, are some of the comments from Internet users.

Against

On the other hand, a large number of people affirmed that Víctor Hugo Linares had no connection with the gangs and that he dedicated 12 years to supporting and work together with members of your congregation.

In the comments of the publication of the authorities people claimed to know Linaresand narrated the community work he did.

For example, members of the Faith and Hope Church of La Palma, where Linares had allegedly served as pastor, They listed the actions of the Guatemalan and shared photographs to show their work.

“I am a witness and I attest that I have known Víctor Hugo Linares since 2012 and has never been gang related. Many are witnesses to his work as a pastor, ”said Hisaaks Martínez.

Others said that Linares had traveled in his youth to Los Angeles, California and it was there that he got the tattoos, denying any connection with gang groups.