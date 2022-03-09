what is known about the hint sent to Christian Nodal after reappearing on social networks – Prensa Libre

After this controversial decision, the 32-year-old singer He took his separation in a very discreet way and moved away from social networks to focus on your wellness and mental health.

Belinda and Christian Nodal surprised the entertainment world on February 12 by announcing their breakup after almost two years of relationship.

However, last Friday Belinda surprised her followers by returning to Instagram and post a short video with a song snippet.

The peculiar lyrics of this theme generated a series of speculations about whether the video was a hint towards Christian Nodalwho has kept working on his musical career after the separation between the two.

The recording published on her Instagram account this Friday, March 4, showed the interpreter of Beautiful betrayal posing in front of a mirror while the song was heard in the background True by Belgian artist Claire Laffut.

However, what really surprised her fans was the part of the song that Belinda chose to post on Instagram, since her followers consider that contains a hidden message for her ex-fiancé.

“If I lie I’m going to hell, the fault admitted is half forgiven and we’ll talk about it, if you tell the truth”, indicates the lyrics of the song.

This generated several rumors about Belinda and Christian Nodal and their possible reconciliation after calling off their engagement on February 12.

So far, neither of the two artists has spoken directly about their love breakup and the reasons that led them to make this surprising decision.

After their separation, Christian Nodal began a concert tour of Central America, released his most recent musical single titled We are no longer nor will we be and was presented live during the 2022 Lo Nuestro Awards gala.

For her part, Belinda continued to work on her artistic career and announced the next premiere of the series. welcome to edena Spanish production that he will star in and will be his return to acting after 10 years.