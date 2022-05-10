What is known about the lawsuit against Glas and his brothers for alimony

On May 4th, a demand against the brothers Jorge, Heriberto Y Silvia Glas Espinel. In the document, the court is asked to force them to give maintenance yet little boyson of a Teen what was it violated for Jorge Glas Viejo, father of the defendants.

We tell you five keys to what is known about this case:

Who sues Glas and his brothers

The brief with the claim was filed byr Juan Vizueta, lawyer of the child’s family. This jurist took the case in which found Glas Viejó guilty to have broken to a 12-year-old girl studied at the school where his aggressor exercised as director. The judgmentof September 2014, set a alimony in favor of the minor procreated by the father of the former vice president.

Plot Of demand

The claim is based on the fact that before the death from Old Glaswho passed away in February 2022, one of his direct relatives must bear the expenses of the minor. The Code organic from the Childhood and Adolescence contemplates the figure of “subsidiary obligors” to take charge of the payment of the Alimony.

The law states that managers are, in this order“the grandparents/ace; The brothers/ as they have reached 21 years.

Procedure: What comes after the lawsuit?

Once the claim was filed, the lottery of the cause, which fell on the Judicial Unit North 2 of Family, Women, Childhood and Adolescence of Guayaquil. Judge Jhonny Lituma must hear the claim and subsequently request the appearance of the brothers glass Spinel.

The pension debt left by Jorge Glas’s father

The petition states that Old Glas payment alimony until November 2021, so it would have a debt greater than USD 2,000. The family indicates that they went into debt to cover the expenses of food, registration Y pension of the child and who at the moment does not have the resources to buy School Supplies and uniforms.

Legal status by Glas

The lawsuit against the Glas Espinel brothers comes at a time when a Court of Saint Helena study the appeal to habeas corpus, whose ruling allowed the former vice president to leave the Cotopaxi jail last April 10.

About Jorge Glas Espinel there are two final judgmentsfor the cases known as bribes Y Odebrecht. A third judgment, for the Singue caseis in the appeal process and the hearing will be in the next few days.



