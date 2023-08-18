What is known about the Lil Nas X documentary directed by Mexican Carlos López Estrada

What you need to know: Lil Nas X is one of the most important and media artists today. So much so that soon we will be able to see a tape about the person and personality of this project.

In recent years, some celebrities have emerged in the music industry who have given us something to talk about not only because of their songs or albums, but also because of the way they live on and off stage. and yes that too In that category is Lil Nas X, who is undoubtedly one of today’s somewhat controversial artists.

And we’re not just saying that, from busting out some of his blood-stained “Devilish” sneakers to completely ignoring Met Gala rules, the rapper and songwriter is always doing something. However, Everything that is involved in his musical projects and who he is as a person remains a mystery., But don’t worry, a documentary will be coming very soon where we will be able to discover the side that fascinates many.

Lil Nas X is one of the most relevant (and extraordinary) artists today / Photo: Getty Images

Very Soon We Will Get To See A Documentary About Lil Nas X

It is learned that it will be released in 2023 Lil Nas X: long live monteroa documentary Filmed during the first 60 days of the artist’s world tour In which we will get to know a little more about the world of this artist as well as Montero Lamar Hill. The man behind the media figure.

And without a doubt, this project catches our attention not only for it, but also for some details we didn’t see coming. According to deadline, This film about the rapper was directed by none other than Mexican Carlos López Estrada (who was in charge Raya and the Last Dragon and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature) with jack manual (who have acted in such productions Time And Thelema The Equinox Diaries,

Carlos López Estrada, the Mexican director, was in charge of the Lil Nas X documentary / Photo: Getty Images

According to the same formula, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero It will be an extraordinary vision of the power of self-expression, music and identity of this artist, And if you want to know what else you can expect to see in this documentary, here we leave you the complete synopsis.

“In this groundbreaking documentary, we watch Lil Nas X push boundaries and reshape the art landscape. The film’s captivating journey underscores the deep impact of Lil Nas X, who fearlessly unites audiences through the universal language of music.”

This is a poster for the documentary ‘Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero’ about the artist / Photo: Toronto International Film Festival

When will ‘Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero’ premiere?

We know you are interested to know when and where you can watch this documentary. Well we have to tell you Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero It will be premiered during the activities of Toronto International Film Festival 2023Which will be from 7 to 17 September.

So far, It is not known whether the film about Lil Nas X will reach cinemas around the world, However, the documentary is produced by two major international record labels, Sony Music Entertainment and Columbia Records. So there’s a good chance that we might see it in Mexico, but we’ll let you know when more details come to light.

