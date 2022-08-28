What is known about the live action Paprika, a film by Satoshi Kon

”Paprika” features a sci-fi anime movie. | mad house

It has recently been confirmed that Amazon Studios and the producer hive mind will be working on a new live action version of ”Paprika”, the famous novel created by Yasutaka Tsutsui which was first published in 1993 and a manga adaptation was released in 2003. In 2006, the novel was adapted as an animated film starring Megumi Hayashibara, Toru Furuya, Akio Otsuka and directed by Satoshi Kon. Now, Cathy Yan will direct the first live-action version of the novel.

Yan has been involved in projects such as the Sundance Award-winning dramatic comedy ”Dead Pig” (2018) and ”According to My Mother” (2016). She also directed ”birds of prey” (2020) from DC, which focused on Harley Quinn and company, and featured the likes of Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ali Wong, and more. This movie made her the first Asian woman to direct a superhero movie and the perfect choice to direct this new Amazon sci-fi story.

What is Paprika about?

Described as a “character-driven sci-fi series,” the story follows Atsuko Chiba, a leading scientist in psychotherapy and a senior researcher at the Psychiatric Research Institute. She often uses her alter ego Paprika to monitor and be a part of her patients’ dreams, being a new means of developing to treat mental illness.

To further support her method, a colleague of Atsuko’s creates a miniature version of existing dream analysis devices calling it the DC Mini. However, things start to get complicated once the new device is stolen, allowing an unknown person to break in and exert mind control over anyone’s dreams.

Similarly, Masi Oka Y Jason F Brown Hivemind’s will serve as executive producers, while Yan will executive produce ‘Paprika’ with her long-time partner ash sarohia under its Rewild brand. At the moment, not much more information about the project is known and it still does not have a release date.