What is known about the mass shooting in Sacramento that left six dead and 12 injured: several suspects searched | Univision 19 Sacramento KUVS

This is what is known so far about the deadly shooting in the capital of the state of California, where the authorities confirmed in the afternoon that they are looking for more than one suspect.
Where did the mass shooting take place?
Police are still unclear on the exact point where the shooting began. Agents arrived at a point near 1000 K Street, at the intersection with 10th Street. The authorities pointed out that there are traces of violence in that area.
This Sunday, police maintain a security perimeter between 9th Street and 13th Street, and from L Street to J Street.
Residents of the area were asked to avoid the perimeter where authorities are working on the investigation.
Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester reported Sunday afternoon that those killed there are three women and three men.
A firearm was also recovered at the scene.
What time did the rain of furious bullets fall on downtown Sacramento?
A Sacramento Police patrol reported hearing gunshots in the downtown area of the city at approximately 2:02 in the morning.
About three minutes later, he arrived at the place where a crowd was gathered.
Agents found six people dead and learned that several gunshot wounds had been transported to various hospitals in the city.
They ask for help to obtain arrests for the shooting that left 6 dead and 12 injured
The Sacramento Police reported that it is a “very complicated” scene and that so far the people responsible for the shooting have not been identified.
The police asked the community for help so that anyone who has information or videos about these acts of violence can help them identify the suspects.
So far there is no information on the firearms used.
In process the identification of the fatalities and the injured
When Sacramento police arrived on scene, they found six people dead on the ground, shot by gunshots.
It was learned that at least 12 more people went on their own or in ambulances to area hospitals for injuries related to the shooting.
From early hours, police officers work to identify both the fatalities and the various wounded, whose health status is under verification.
California governor condemns shooting
Sacramento Mayor Darell Steinberg spoke on Twitter around 6:29 p.m. this Sunday.
“Words cannot express my shock and sadness this morning. The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend. We await more information about what exactly happened in this tragic incident, ”the mayor published in his official account.
“The increase in gun violence is the scourge of our city, state and nation; and I support all actions to reduce it. Our new Police Chief Kathy Lester has made it a top priority and I strongly support her,” she posted minutes later.
The California Governor Gavin Newsom He also issued a statement in which he condemned the events and sent condolences to the families.