What is known about the murder of the woman who appeared in a bag in New York | Univision News Events

Bonola, 44, murdered Gaal, 51, with more than 50 stab wounds and dragged his bloody body in a duffel bag to the street, according to the prosecutors’ account.
The confessed defendant faces, without the possibility of bail, a sentence of between 25 years to life in prison on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree criminal manipulation and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, New York Police Chief of Detectives James Essig told a news conference.
Gaal returned home last Saturday after midnight after attending a show. Shortly after he entered the Bonola house, with whom he had an intermittent romantic relationship for two years, according to prosecutors.
The love relationship began when Bonola started working as repairman of the Gaal family home. Both had their respective partners and children.
Gaal let him in that night but once in the house they started arguing and had to ask Bonola to leave multiple times, prosecutors said.
The discovery of the body and the arrest
The prosecutors support their story in the material evidence but also in video recordings, in which it was recorded how Bonola he was carrying the body bag through the streets of Forest Hills, the Queens neighborhood where Gaal lived.
“Gaal’s body a citizen discovered it inside the bag just before 8 a.m. on Saturday,” Essig said.
She was pronounced dead by emergency crews and the cause of death was determined to be neck wounds, a homicide.
Agents identified Bonola from video recordings Wednesday night. He went with them to the police station, where he made “incriminating statements.”
25 years in prison or life imprisonment
At first, Bonola denied being involved in the events, but later confessed, according to a police source told CNN.
The defendant, who was arrested Thursday and is being held without bail, faces a sentence of between 25 years in prison and life in prison.
In his police report he gave more details of the facts, for example that on Saturday he went to a New York hospital for a cut on his hand.
He also said that he and the victim argued and then stabbed her and moved her body.