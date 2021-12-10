What is known about the omicron variant

For a couple of weeks, research groups and health institutions have been working to understand if the omicron variant is more risky than other variants of the coronavirus that have previously emerged, and if the vaccines currently available are able to protect against this new evolution of the virus. . The analyzes are still in progress and in the last few days preliminary studies have been circulating, therefore still to be verified, some reassuring and others less on the variant and on how it could affect the trend of the pandemic in the coming months.

When and where

The first known case of the omicron variant was reported by the health authorities of South Africa to the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 24, following the analysis of the genetic characteristics (sequencing) of a sample taken from a person who tested positive. to the coronavirus on November 9th.

The Netherlands then reported that they had identified the variant in two samples on November 19 and 23, thus slightly earlier than the South African report. This circumstance indicated that omicron had probably already been in circulation in Europe for some time, as had later emerged from the analyzes carried out in several other countries on some samples taken and tested positive for coronavirus.

In two weeks, omicron variant cases were identified in about sixty countries, including Italy. In about 20 of these, cases of diffusion of the variant in the community, therefore through secondary infections, were also detected. In the UK, one of the countries with the most sequencing, over 334 cases of omicron have been identified so far.

Mutations

Concerns about the omicron variant are mainly related to the high number of mutations it contains, compared to other variants of the coronavirus that have emerged so far.

Research groups have identified at least 50 noteworthy ones, with 30 of these present on the “spike” protein, used by the coronavirus to evade cell defenses and inject its own genetic material into them to produce new copies. It is a rather high number of mutations, especially when compared with the more limited one of the delta variant, which has become dominant in much of the world over the summer.

Quite striking the amount of red (mutations) on omicron compare to delta … pic.twitter.com/fcJimJCNK5 – COG-UK Mutation Explorer (@COGUK_ME) November 29, 2021

However, a high number of mutations does not imply that omicron is more contagious or that it has a greater ability to evade the immune defenses, including those matured after vaccination. As the variant is made, the conditions for greater contagiousness exist, but these must be verified in practice both with laboratory tests and by observing what happens in the real world. Evaluations of this type require time and long periods of observation: just think that even today for the delta variant there is not a complete consensus regarding its greater contagiousness.

Precisely because of this uncertainty and the need to keep developments in the situation under control, the WHO has defined omicron as a variant that causes concern. The definition serves to encourage the utmost attention on the part of the health authorities of the various countries, as well as that of the research groups that can verify its characteristics.

Illness

Just as it is still early to say for sure whether the omicron variant is more contagious than other versions of the coronavirus, it is too early to argue whether the variant causes more severe forms of COVID-19.

Information from South Africa, still incomplete and based on a few cases, seems to indicate that the omicron variant carries mild symptoms. In the areas of greatest contagion, however, mainly young individuals were involved, who, as has been observed in almost two years of the pandemic, tend to develop milder symptoms and to be less at risk.

Many of the omicron cases were also detected in individuals who had already had a coronavirus infection, and therefore had already developed an immune response to the virus. As with the vaccine, in these circumstances the symptoms are usually milder in the case of a new infection. In South Africa, the rate of new infections among those who had already contracted the coronavirus had remained low so far, but has more than doubled since the omicron variant came into circulation.

Vaccines

The increase in reinfections is considered an important indicator of omicron’s ability to escape the defenses that the immune system matures, both in the case of a coronavirus infection (with all the consequent risks) and after the completion of the vaccination cycle. .

Some preliminary studies, pending verification and conducted on a very limited number of individuals, have found that vaccines offer less protection against the omicron variant after the first vaccination course. Things improve significantly if you receive a further dose (booster) of the vaccine, which reduces the risks of developing severe forms of COVID-19 attributable to the variant.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said current vaccines are likely to offer less protection against the omicron variant and that it could take several months to get an updated version of the mRNA vaccine his company makes. Bancel’s comments have raised some perplexity, given that data and analyzes are still awaited to determine the strength of vaccines against the variant.

The Pfizer-BioNTech companies have instead released a statement on some laboratory tests carried out so far, which have highlighted the ability of their vaccine to effectively counteract the omicron variant after the booster dose. However, the study was conducted on a few dozen samples and must be taken with great caution pending more solid data, also based on observation in the population.

It is good to remember that our immune system develops various defenses against viruses and that antibodies are only part of these. Immune memory can strengthen and become more specific over time, also thanks to the stimuli provided by booster doses of vaccines. For this reason, experts and research groups are confident that the defenses gained in these two years, through infection or vaccine (with booster), are at least sufficient to reduce the risk of developing severe forms of COVID-19.

Diffusion

In a few weeks, omicron has shown to have spread rapidly in various countries and it can be assumed that in the next few months it will have the ability to overcome the delta variant and take its place, becoming dominant. However, it will still take some time before having more reliable and significant data: the analyzes to detect the type of variant among the positives are not always carried out on a sample basis, but starting from subjects who suspect the presence of the new variant; this can lead to a greater detection of cases due to a certain version of the coronavirus than is actually widespread among the population.

Research and analysis on the omicron variant are ongoing and are involving hundreds of research groups around the world. The studies carried out so far confirm that the new variant should not be underestimated and that, as reported by the WHO, it is important to prepare for any eventuality, without causing alarmism.