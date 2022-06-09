what is known about the possible reconciliation of the couple (and the photos in the Czech Republic that caused this rumor)

Despite this, this Tuesday The couple was caught together in the Czech Republic and theories about their possible reconciliation began to invade the internet.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué surprised the entertainment world after announcing their separation between rumors on the possible infidelity of the soccer player of the FC Barcelona.

Since their separation became official, Shakira and Piqué have been a trend in social networks and this family trip He gave his followers hope that the two would try to be together again.

However, to the disappointment of many fans of the couplethe reason for the visit of Shakira and Gerard Piqué to the Czech Republic was a baseball game of their eldest sonMilan and not a trip to settle their differences.

The former couple traveled to this country with their two children because, according to the Spanish newspaper The newspaper, Milan is one of the most important players in the team.

Immediately, the images of the now ex-couple began to spread on the internet and they show Shakira, in sports attire, watching the match and greeting various people.

On the other hand, Gerard Piqué was captured serious and lonelycountenance with which he has been seen since the rumors began about his alleged infidelity.

Until now, neither the singer nor the Spanish soccer player have given more statements about their separationbut this trip, contrary to what was initially believed, He gave no indication of a possible reconciliation between the two.