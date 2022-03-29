What is known about the second season of ‘Only murders in the building’

The creative alliance between Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez is possibly one of the rarest in television history: two Hollywood comedy veterans and a Disney girl turned Woody Allen muse and Grammy-nominated singer producing jointly a television series. But the most surprising thing is that the result, which was titled Only murders in the buildingbecame one of the most outstanding series of 2021 (or, as it would be published in The vanguarddirectly the best proposal of the year).

After the unanimous applause of critics, now this trio has the duty to keep the bar high. And, if anyone feared that Only murders in the building would take time to return (because lately television is getting us used to inhuman breaks), I was wrong: it has already been announced that the second season will arrive in the United States on June 28, just ten months after the premiere of the first.

“New York. Who doesn’t want to become the center of conversation in this city?” Says the character of Steve Martin, that actor named Charles-Haden Savage who lives off the nostalgia that Brazzos, his most iconic television character, arouses. . And, while the Broadway producer Oliver Putnam played by Martin Short confesses that they have been advised “not to speak”, Selena Gomez’s Mabel Mora concludes in the first trailer that “here in Only murders in the building We will not go quietly.”

If the first season focused on the death of Tim Kono (Julian Cihi), a resident of the Arconia building in Manhattan who led three very disparate neighbors to jointly investigate the case, following in the footsteps of their favorite true crime podcast, now there is another corpse. It is another neighbor, of course, and they are faced with a double challenge: a podcast appears that wants to steal the attention of the public and there are also those who think that they are the authors of this crime.

For this new stage, the production of 20th Television has three very outstanding ladies: the model and actress Cara Delevingne (Valerian and the city of a thousand planets), comedian Amy Schumer (I’m beautiful) and finally a recovered Shirley MacLaine, as well as a Michael Rapaport (Atypical) which will also pass through the Arconia.

What we do not know, however, is whether Only murders in the building It will return that same June 28 on Disney +, which broadcast the first season.

