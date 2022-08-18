what is known about the state of health of the leader of the CJNG (and the crisis that his death could generate)

The problems of this criminal organization arose as a result of the health problems of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as “El Mencho”, and the need to look for a possible successor to lead the CJNG.

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) after being the cause of the fires caused in Baja California, It is going through a serious internal crisis.

“El Mencho”, 56 years old, suffer from diabetes and, due to this chronic disease, have kidney failure, so his demise seems imminent.

Since 2019, The Mexican federal authorities have information that the kidney failure suffered by the drug trafficker has deteriorated his state of health. and hindered their refuge in the mountains of the states of Jalisco and Michoacán.

As a result of the delicate state of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the CJNG would be looking for a successor to lead this organization and Julio Alberto Castillo Rodríguez, son-in-law of “El Mencho”, would have been chosen, according to journalist Ricardo Raphael.

Nevertheless, This decision would have caused annoyance in the main heads of CJNG squareswho sought justice by their own hands and faced each other to be considered as possible successors of “El Mencho”.

One of these confrontations for the mandate of the CJNG took place between Ricardo Ruiz Velasco, alias “El RR” and Gerardo González Ramírez, “El Apá”who were about to be arrested by justice.

“The two drug traffickers would have met to find a solution to the conflict, but this meeting could not take place, since it was interrupted by a military operation,” Ricardo Raphael said in a column published in Millennium.

Added to this, the political analyst also revealed that the internal crisis of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel due to the illness of “El Mencho” triggered the wave of violence in Baja California, where dozens of vehicles were burned.

With these attacks The CJNG wishes to send two clear messages to the Mexican authorities: demonstrate its capacity for damage and demand that the Army not intervene in the succession process of the leader of this organization.

“In case this ends badly, instead of a very dangerous criminal organization, Mexico will suffer a very dangerous criminal disorganization,” Raphael concluded.