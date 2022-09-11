What is known about the woman who appeared burned on a road to Mataquescuintla, Jalapa

Maria was found behind a billboard, she had bruises on her face and had burns according to the report of the National Civil Police. In the place where she was found, the brush was burned and there were blood stains.

The body of María Gloria Ramos Gramajo, 40, was found in the undergrowth on the edge of the road that connects San José Pinula with Mataquescuintla, at kilometer 24.5, she had been missing for a day.

Relatives arrived at the scene and it was her father, Lorenzo Ramos, who recognized her.

María lived in the Santa Sofía neighborhood two kilometers from where she was found. She was the mother of three children ages 6, 5, and 4; and she lived with her husband.

Experts from the Public Ministry (MP) processed the scene and analyze whether the mortal victim died in the place where he was found or not.

“My wife still saw my daughter on Thursday, they met in the center of San José Pinula and talked. The next day (Friday) at noon, the brother of my daughter’s husband called me to tell me that she -María Gloria Ramos Gramajo- was missing,” said Lorenzo Ramos, the victim’s father.

Versions

According to Lorenzo, his daughter’s husband has provided a version to the investigators of the Public Ministry, but it does not seem to be so convincing.

The husband said that he went out at 4 am on Friday and that his daughter fell asleep with the children, but left later. “My daughter’s mother-in-law lives in the same house and she says that she heard when the door slammed and apparently it was when she left the house at around 4:20. That is what they say and not much is known about how my daughter leaves the house,” she explained.

María had economic problems and her parents helped her by sending her some food to the center of San José Pinula, they live in a village in the same municipality about eight kilometers away.

“My daughter did not tell me if she had problems of violence with her husband, what she did tell me is that he left for 15 days and did not return,” said Lorenzo Ramos.

