What is known about the XE variant of COVID-19?

National and international health authorities are closely observing a new variety of coronavirus that they have named XE and is a combination of the BA.1 and BA.2 mutations of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

What is a combination or “recombination”?

The so-called “recombination” was first detected in Britain in January and according to the most recent report from the UK Health Agency, as of March 22, 763 cases had been identified in the country, 637 of them in England.

These “recombinations” arise in a patient infected by more than one strain of COVID-19, when the variants mix their genetic code when replicating and form a new mutation, British experts explained in the British Medical Journal.

Is it very transferable?

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that the XE variant reflected a 10% higher level of transmission than BA.2, but this assessment still requires confirmation.

Thailand reported four cases of a potentially similar combination in March, which it called BA.2.2. According to Dr. Supakit Sirilak, director of Thailand’s Department of Medical Sciences, 386 cases of BA.2.2 have also been reported in Hong Kong.

Despite their regular caution about the appearance of new variants, medical authorities have generally tried not to cause a panic, warning that there is not enough data to consider XE a particularly dangerous variant.

Most of them disappear in a short time, they say.

Are there genetic differences?

According to the WHO, BA.2 differs from BA.1 in its genetic sequence, and studies have shown that it is more transmissible. It is currently the most common omicron sublineage.

The world body says the omicron remains the dominant variant globally. His evaluation is that it is a less severe variety than the delta, which was the previous dominant one.

“Although hospitalization rates among children aged 0-4 years in the United States were reported to be five times higher” than with the delta, “the length of hospitalizations was shorter and the proportion of children requiring intensive care ward admissions was less”.

“An updated analysis found no difference between individuals infected with BA.1 compared to BA.2.”

Are there more variants on the way?

However, the WHO warns that the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to evolve and with the current high level of global transmission it is very likely that new variants, including recombinations, will continue to emerge.

“Recombination is common among coronaviruses and is considered an expected mutational event.”

The WHO states that the implementation of sequencing and sampling strategies, as well as data sharing, is vital to track and understand the behavior of SARS-CoV-2 and assess the risks associated with the variants that appear.

Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our channel Youtube and turn on notifications, or follow us on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.