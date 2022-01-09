What is left of the Trump wall

The border wall between Mexico and the United States, one of the best known and most controversial electoral promises of former US President Donald Trump, has remained largely unfinished: about a year after the end of his presidency, at various border points there are still tens of thousands of steel beams and various building materials, accumulated over time and without a clear destination. President Joe Biden has in fact suspended all work, but his administration is continuing to pay part of the costs. Disposing or reusing those materials is complicated, and what’s left of the wall is dangerous for both people and the environment.

During the election campaign for the 2016 presidential election, Trump boasted on several occasions his intention to build a “great, great wall” along the border between Mexico and the United States to block all migrants arriving from South and Central America.

By the end of his term, only a small part of that wall had been built, almost completely used to reinforce existing barriers, erected by previous governments. Of the roughly 700 kilometers built by the Trump administration (the US-Mexico border is more than 3,000 kilometers long), only 83 were built in areas where no fencing existed before. The Trump administration spent more than $ 16 billion.

During the following electoral campaign, that of 2020, Joe Biden immediately said he intended to stop the construction of the wall and promised that with his administration “not even a span” of it would be built. One of the first things Biden did was to stop all construction. This decision, however, has not so far been accompanied by an equally drastic change in immigration-related policies.

Biden had also promised to terminate contracts with suppliers and redistribute the money needed to build the wall to other projects within 60 days (he said this in January 2021). To date, things have not gone exactly like this.

– Read also: The criticisms of Biden from the right and from the left, on immigration

In the various points where the construction of the wall was interrupted, tens of thousands of enormous steel beams remained, stacked one on top of the other, the ones that physically serve as a wall, from 5 to 10 meters high each, equipped from piles of tools among light poles, rolls of electrical wire, concrete, plumbing and other tools, worth a total of about $ 350 million, according to a spokesman for the United States Army Corps of Engineers. All on the ground, unused, in the midst of landscapes partially destroyed by the suddenly interrupted works.

American journalist John B. Washington told aboutAtlantic that he had been to the Guadalupe Canyon open-air construction site in southeastern Arizona, where pieces of roads and hills were blown up with dynamite to facilitate the construction of the wall. Given the irregular shape of the place, Washington writes, the construction of the wall at this point had been more complicated and expensive than at others: it had cost about 25 million dollars per kilometer.

In this area the works had gone on until January 20, 2021, when Joe Biden was officially installed, who immediately stopped them, without however specifying what he intended to do with all those beams and materials, and in fact continuing to pay maintenance and surveillance of abandoned construction sites.

To no avail, writes Washington, given that there have been thefts of materials and that he himself has been able to walk for days among the materials and on the beams without anyone telling him anything.

Neither the White House nor a number of government agencies contacted by Washington have responded to requests for clarification on government spending related to surveillance of the wall, which according to a report compiled by some Republican senators would amount to about $ 3 million a day.

Beyond their maintenance and surveillance costs, the interrupted construction sites of the wall are also a problem for the eventual disposal of abandoned materials: light poles, electric wires, pipes and other tools can be easily used elsewhere, but the beams of steel no. In addition to being huge and difficult to use for other purposes, many are filled with reinforced concrete, which makes any scrapping more complicated. There are tens of thousands, and they cost about $ 9,000 each, according to a company that builds them and sold them to the US government.

Then there is the question of the pieces of wall built: they are a problem for the environment, says Russ McSpadden, of the Center for Biological Diversity. The barrier alters waterways and hinders animal migration, and harms dozens of endangered species, including jaguars, ocelots (American ocelots) and Mexican gray wolves.

– Read also: Trump and the wall that doesn’t exist