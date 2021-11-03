What is Leonardo DiCaprio doing at Cop26

Leonardo Dicaprio, actor and activist, came to the Cop26, the United Nations climate conference currently being held in Glasgow, Scotland. While walking through the corridors of the Scottish event campus, the convention center where the event is taking place, a woman approached him and told him to talk to Australian indigenous women about the practices of fracking in their lands.

“Mr. DiCaprio, talk to Australian indigenous women about fracking on their lands. The Australian government has just cleared 50 million dollars in fracking in their country, ”he yelled Rikki Dank, activist, director of an indigenous art gallery in Dubai and spokesperson for the peoples of the first nations.

His gesture was also taken up on social media by theartist Nadurna who shared the news on Facebook. “I am so proud of my sister for temporarily leaving her life and her job in Dubai to go to Glasgow to represent us,” she wrote. “Hopefully [DiCaprio, ndr] heard it “.

My sister Lajarri Dubai has traveled to Glasgow for the COP26 climate change conference to represent Indigenous people… Posted by Nardurna on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

The meeting with António Guterres

During his early hours in Glasgow, DiCaprio also met with the UN Secretary General António Guterres who recalled how the actor was also present in 2015, at Cop21, when the Paris Accords were adopted. “Since that day he has continued to promote the application – wrote Guterres in a post on Instagram -. At Cop26 I was able thank him for his commitment against the climate crisis and his support for the United Nations as a messenger of peace ”. On the DiCaprio jacket the pin with the SDGs, the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

In recent days, DiCaprio had also hosted a takeover by Veruschka Dumeni, student and climate activist. For a few hours Dumeni took advantage of the actor’s popularity and appeared in his profile stories to bring attention to basin of the Okavango, in Namibia. This treasure trove of biodiversity is threatened from the drilling of the Canadian company ReconAfrica, a company in the oil & gas sector based in Vancouver, which has been awarded a 25-year concession to drill on an area of ​​34 thousand square kilometers between Namibia and Botswana. The takeover was organized through the association that DiCaprio helped found, the Re: wild, with which it seeks to restore and protect some of the wildest – and most threatened – areas of our planet.

Now only his is awaited speech at Cop26.