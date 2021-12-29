What is ‘Maleficent – Lady of Evil’, a film on TV on Raiuno tonight

Tonight, Sunday 26 December, at 21.25 on Raiuno, it will be broadcast in the first TV viewing Maleficent – Mistress of evil, the sequel to Disney by Joachim Rønning, starring Angelina Jolie as the protagonist. Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Skrein and Chiwetel Ejiofor join the cast as new characters. A fantasy film, between action and feeling, set in a fairytale kingdom.

The plot

In this new chapter, Maleficent and Aurora face the intricacies of family ties as their paths are separated by an impending marriage, unexpected alliances, and the entry of new dark forces. Time has been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of betrayal, revenge and ultimately love, has grown and is strong. But there is still some hatred between men and magical creatures. Aurora’s marriage to Prince Philip is a cause for celebration throughout the Kingdom and in neighboring lands as the wedding will unite the two worlds. An unexpected meeting, however, will give birth to a powerful new alliance: Maleficent and Aurora will find themselves on opposite sides of a Great War that will test their loyalty and lead them to wonder if they can really be a family.

