What is Mean Girls Day and why should you wear pink?

For some years now, it has become a tradition to nominate October 3 as the Mean Girls Day and it is celebrated wearing pink, why? Because of the trend they started Lindsay Lohan Rachel McAdams, amanda seyfried and Lacey Chabet, the stars of the ’90s teen film that gave meaning to high school life and became an icon of pop culture.

The film broke different taboos at the time and talked about a topic that, even today, continues as a serious social problem, bullying in schools; and managed to show the pressure that young people are under to “fit” into a mold that is not always the one they choose.

Mean Girls He also spoke of intolerance of sexual diversity, of worship, and the way in which the spread of false or misinformation can damage a person’s life for life.

The film became a reference for an entire generation and, little by little, created a cult that decided to mark this day as a tradition to celebrate this cinematographic cultural icon.

The story unfolds when Cady Heron, a freshman, who had never been to a school because she was educated at home while her parents worked in Africa, returns to the United States and enters this “jungle” where the queens are “the plastic ones”, three girls led by Regina George who, with their popularity and beauty, impose the rules.

The bone of contention, Aaron Samuels, played by Jonathan Bennett, Regina’s ex-boyfriend, will turn Cady into a person who, in order to belong, betrays her principles, her tastes and her personality.

Iconic scenes from the movie Mean Girls

What is the Mean Girls Day And why do you have to wear pink?

Like any girl in love, Cady is aware of even the smallest details of her interactions with Aaron, the boy of her dreams, who is out of her league due to his past relationship with Regina.

Among those details, she can remember that on October 3, Samuels, who was sitting in front of her in math class, turned to ask her the date.

“On Wednesday we wear pink”, Karen (Amanda Seyfried) told Cady when she was invited to sit at the popular table for lunch.

Thus, these two details of the film, which has many other references that remained in the popular imagination such as “almost too gay to function”; have given rise to a popular celebration that those who saw the film use to commemorate the nightmare that could sometimes be the transit of adolescence in high school classrooms.