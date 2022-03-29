What is Megan Fox doing in Bogotá, Colombia with Machine Gun Kelly?

Megan Fox, one of the most recognized actresses worldwide, remembered for her performances in Transformers, Ninja Turtles, Diabolical temptation, among other films, was passing through Bogotá, Colombia, along with her boyfriend, the musician Machine Gun Kelly.

The couple, who has been in a relationship for a year and a half, was captured at the El Dorado International Airport leaving our country, after the artist appeared on the last day of the Estéreo Picnic Festival. A user on Tik Tok posted the video of the moment.

Megan also accompanied the artist during his presentation at the festival Lollapalooza Argentina 2022. There, the actress was seen behind the scenes, prior to her partner’s show.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly relationship

After a year and a half of relationship, actress Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly got engaged months ago in a controversial and unusual ceremony, because in addition to wearing a painful engagement ring, the actress drank her fiancé’s blood.

The artist wore a luxurious jewel that has thorns, in order to feel pain if she tries to remove the ring. Furthermore, the couple sealed their engagement by drinking each other’s blood. “In July 2020 we sat under this tree. We ask for magic. Little did we know the pain we would face together in such a short and hectic period. Unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us, but intoxicated with love. And karma. And later, We drank each other’s blood!” assured on Instagram.

Megan’s statements caused astonishment among Internet users and many catalog the moment as “grim” and “diabolical”.

