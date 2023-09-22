What is meningitis and how is it spread?

Serious injuries to the brain membranes, disability and, in some cases, even death, are some of the consequences. Meningitis, a disease that affects any age And it can be caused by various conditions such as fungal or tumor lesions.

on 5th October world meningitis day, Although traditionally, since 2008, it has been celebrated on April 24, starting last year, the Confederation of Meningitis Organizations (COMO) changed the date to October 5 due to an agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO). Is.

What is meningitis?

It is one of the most important infectious diseases in the world. This situation consists of swelling of the tissues surrounding the brain and spinal cord, This is usually caused by infection and can be fatal if you don’t get immediate medical help. There are many species of bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites that can cause it.

Early symptoms of meningitis may be similar to flu And they may appear over several hours or days. Symptoms in anyone over the age of two years include sudden high fever, severe headache, nausea, vomiting, confusion or difficulty concentrating, loss of appetite or thirst, seizures and even skin rashes.

How does it spread?

The most common is that meningitis appears in the early stages of a child’s development, especially when children are not vaccinated in the first months of life. However, Meningitis can occur at any age.,

In children this may occur through transmission of infection through the mucous membranes of the mouth or through breathing; While in young people or adults, it is caused by coughing, kissing or eating food or drink that has been touched by an infected person.

Vaccination and nutrition, ways to prevent meningitis

The most appropriate way to prevent meningitis is through vaccination. There are vaccines available against 4 types of bacteria that can cause it:

– Meningococcal vaccines help protect against N.meningitidis.

– Pneumococcal vaccine S. Help protect against pneumonia.

-Vaccines against Hib help protect against that bacteria.

Vaccination against Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) helps prevent tuberculosis.

Like other vaccines, the ones that protect against these bacteria are not 100% effective. For these reasons, there is still a possibility that vaccinated people may get bacterial meningitis. If you are suffering from this, your family doctor will recommend antibiotics to help in prevention and treatment.

another one of Ways to prevent meningitis from spreading This happens through healthy habits like Avoid close contact with sick people, wash your hands frequently or cover your noseAnd keep a disposable tissue over your mouth when you cough or sneeze.