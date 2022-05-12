What is Messi’s real salary?

Lionel Messi has taken over the top spot in the ranking of the highest paid sportsmen on the planet, according to Forbes, with earnings estimated at 124.4 million euros.

For the first time since 2019, Lionel Messi is back in first place in the ranking of the best sportsmen on the planet, according to the specialized magazine Forbes. The Argentinian’s 2022 income is estimated at 124.4 million euros by Forbes, while the Sportico site estimated it instead at 116.9 million euros, with earnings that would be slightly lower than NBA star LeBron James.

The two outlets also show a difference when it comes to Messi’s sporting earnings. The team estimated the salary of the sevenfold Ballon d’Or at just over 41 million euros gross. Sportico evokes a total amount of 69.2 million euros for earnings related to his sports career, therefore counting the bonuses received in addition to his salary. Forbes arrives for its part at 72 million euros, specifying that Messi receives around 24 million euros less than when he wore the colors of FC Barcelona. On the other hand, his advertising revenue has continued to increase since joining PSG, which explains why its total revenue is still estimated at $130 million, as in 2021.

As a reminder, Messi joined PSG last August, at the end of his contract with FC Barcelona. He compiled 9 goals and 13 assists in 31 appearances for the capital club.

The Top 10 of the best country athletes, according to Forbes:

Lionel Messi (ARG/soccer) $130m (€124.4m)

LeBron James (USA / Basketball) 121.2 million dollars (116 M euros)

Cristiano Ronaldo (POR/soccer) $115m (€110m).

Neymar (BRE/football) 95 million dollars (90.9 M euros)

Stephen Curry (USA/basketball) 92.8 million dollars (88.8 M euros)

Kevin Durant (USA/basketball) 92.1 million dollars (88.1 M euros)

Roger Federer (SUI/tennis) $90.7m (€86.8m)

Canelo Alvarez (MEX/boxing) $90m (€86.1m)

Tom Brady (USA/American football) 83.9 million dollars (80.3 M euros)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (GRE / basketball), the only athlete under 30, 80.9 million dollars (77.4 million euros).