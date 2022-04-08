What is micrograyling, the new treatment to enhance your eyebrows

For this reason, aesthetic treatments aimed at giving them shape and volume are all the rage. On the other hand, makeup can be a tool to modify their shape and fill them in, although it is a temporary solution.

Micropigmentation treatments (tattoos in more superficial layers of the skin) are used to cover depopulated areas. There are several techniques, such as microblading, microfeathering or microshading. The newest thing these days is micrograyling, specially developed for the poorest eyebrows.

Its translation is similar to “grey shading” and it concentrates different micropigmentation techniques to design the eyebrow with various shades, until a more blurred and three-dimensional finish is achieved. “Play with shadows, gradations, powders, 3D and colors to create an illusion of real hair where there is none and, in addition, helps to structure the look,” they explain on the French website of Atelier du Sourcil, the only center in the that at the moment the micrograyling is carried out.

Microblading tattoos hair by hair, which makes it a treatment especially recommended for eyebrows with some gaps. The area where there is no hair is covered and thus redesigned, creating a fuller eyebrow. This technique is usually used to fill in the birth of the eyebrow or the tail -the end-. However, faced with a sparse eyebrow, it is preferable to resort to a treatment that acts on the entire eyebrow, without having to reconstruct it hair by hair, which would leave a rather artificial result.

To date, in search of that naturalness we knew microshading -drawing a powdery shading on the skin under the eyebrow- and microfeathering (one of the most successful in Hollywood). After a detailed study of each eyebrow, hair by hair is micropigmented, following the direction of the hair in each area and cloning the color of the natural eyebrow. The result, of course, is very natural and proof of this is, for example, Mila Kunis, a regular client of Kristie Streicher, the expert in microfeathering.

Micrograyling uses all these techniques and starts from an initial study of each eyebrow. To create shading like microshading, color is applied to the base of the brow. After having darkened the base with a very natural tone, microblading is performed in the areas where there is less hair. The difference with this technique is that micrograyling combines various shades of pigment to achieve a more natural result. The final effect is that of a gradient that generates volumes and in which the microblading stroke is not so much appreciated, but rather a shading. It is as if instead of bleaching the hair with dye or highlights, both techniques were used, thus achieving a coloration with accents, more intense areas, others in which the root was respected, etc. It’s like the balayage of the eyebrows.