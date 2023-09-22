What is Miley Cyrus’ sister Brandi really up to now and is she angry at her sibling’s fame and money?

highlight Miley Cyrus’s sister Brandi Cyrus is a podcaster.

Brandi Cyrus also works as a DJ.

Brandi Cyrus supports her sister Miley despite not being as famous.





Miley Cyrus He has three brothers and two sisters, and growing up with a child actor in the family must have been interesting for him. Ever since she starred in Hannah Montana, Miley’s career has completely taken off. It seems like the world is her oyster, whether she’s releasing more albums or starring in new movies.

Although Miley Cyrus’ siblings also have money, there is no denying the fact that she has the highest net worth due to her acting and music careers. While Miley is undoubtedly the most famous of the Cyrus siblings, her sister Noah is largely in the public eye. However, Miley’s 36-year-old half-sister Brandi is cool. Here’s what Brandi Cyrus does for work and what she really thinks about her celebrity sister.





What does Miley Cyrus’ sister Brandi Cyrus do for a living?

Tish Cyrus was married to her first husband, Baxter Neil Hudson, from 1986 to 1989. In 1987, the couple became parents to Miley Cyrus’ half-sister Brandi Cyrus. According to People, Billy Ray Cyrus became Brandy’s adoptive father in 1993.

According to a profile of Miley Cyrus’ sister Brandi Cyrus in The House Magazine, Brandi podcasts for a living. She and Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams co-host You’re Favorite Thing. Brandi and Wells Adams chat about a variety of topics from travel to pop culture. Adams’ wife Sarah Hyland also frequently tunes in to the podcast.

Brandi and her mother Tish Cyrus also co-host the podcast Sorry, We’re Stoned. The two chat about their lives and each episode contains lots of juicy, funny details. Recent episodes have focused on Tish’s wedding and honeymoon to Dominic Purcell in 2023.

Miley Cyrus’s sister Brandi Cyrus also works as a DJ. According to The House Magazine, he has some free time at the beginning of every year and he likes to go horseback riding.

Brandi’s job as a DJ causes her to travel everywhere. She told the publication, “Now that I’m DJing and playing these big clubs where house music is expected, I started to really dive into it and figure out who I wanted to be. Likes house and electronic music. When I play these remixes in the club, there’s definitely a vibe. It’s fun to mix electronic music with hip-hop stuff which I love because there’s a way to do both. To me, that’s the creative art of DJing… it all has to work together.

In October 2023, Brand will DJ at an event titled The Villain’s Ball ft. Brandi Cyrus x Nathan Leong.

Brandi Cyrus is also an actress. While she played some minor roles in Hannah Montana and The Hannah Montana Movie, she also appeared in the 2015 horror film Old 37.

Brandi has had many different creative jobs. In 2017, he and Tish Cyrus co-hosted the Bravo series Cyrus Vs. Cyrus: Design and Win. In each episode, he helped people with a spectacular redesign.

Yahoo! In an interview with , Brandi shared that she doesn’t always feel super confident when starting a new professional path. However, she hasn’t let it deter her, which is inspiring. “When I started, I didn’t know what I was doing,” she said. I would take jobs and throw myself into them and learn things along the way. it was scary! In my career, whenever I have done something that I was afraid to do or felt I was unqualified to do, I have always been so grateful and grateful that I did it.

How does Brandi Cyrus feel about her sister Miley Cyrus?

Although some might expect Miley Cyrus’ sister to be jealous of her wealth and place in Hollywood, that doesn’t seem to be the case at all. Brandi has always been very supportive of Miley and it seems like the two have a good relationship.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Brandi Cyrus spoke about her sister in a compassionate way during a 2019 episode of the You’re My Favorite Thing podcast. She said of Miley and Liam Hemsworth’s split, “It’s not my job to talk about it and I don’t have anything to say. I can’t really say anything. I just, I’m here for her. Obviously, and I’m spending a lot of time with her. When she’s ready to talk about this or anything, she’ll talk.”

Brandi always seems positive when speaking about her father and siblings too.

In 2015, Brandi Cyrus spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her family. When asked what people find wrong about Cyrus, she said, “For some reason, people love to hate Cyrus. I don’t know what it is, but I remember when I was a kid. was, and my father (Billy Ray Cyrus) when he was at the height of his success, everyone wanted to make fun of me for it.”

She told Entertainment Tonight, “I said, ‘Wait a minute. My dad is the biggest star on the planet and you want to make fun of me?’ Since I’m older now, I look back on it and it’s absolutely crazy. I don’t know why people like to put others down to make themselves feel better. I don’t know what it is , but yes, Miley has a huge personality. She’s weird, but she’s very normal.”

Brandi Cyrus definitely isn’t mad at her sister Miley Cyrus for being insanely famous. Instead, it seems like Brandi is very happy with the way she grew up, and she appreciates everything her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, has done for her.

According to HorseandHound.co.uk, Brandi started riding at the age of six and has been thrilled to continue this passion ever since. Brandy said that after Billy Ray Cyrus became rich, he bought Tennessee property, which meant she lived on a farm and learned to ride horses.

She continues to ride today. As she told FashionLush.com, “I have several hour-long workouts saved on my computer, so I can do them anywhere — and there’s no harm in having a hobby that requires some athleticism. I “I ride horses 6 days a week when I’m home, and it’s a full-body workout, but I don’t pay attention to it because I’m having fun.”