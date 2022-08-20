What is mindful eating? Helen Lindes teaches you with a healthy, rich and summer snack

What do you think of Helen Lindes’s healthy snack? The truth is that it is not just an elaboration with natural products rich in properties. The choice of ingredients for this meal goes far beyond its benefits. We talk about a “conscious” diet.

What is mindful eating

“Do you know that being aware of what you eat is important? One of the most important keys to mindful eating It is eating with sense. That’s why, activate the 5 senses to enjoy of a healthy diet as you deserve“, says the model in the publication of her Instagram.

Where he encourages you to enjoy meals, paying attention to the sounds, presentation, smells, tastessy, most importantly: to the touch. Because for her, a conscious diet goes through eat with your hands

As it says, “the combinations between senses they can make you discover unique sensations in each meal”. And that is precisely what Mindful Eating consists of.

Healthy toast with figs and cheese

The choice of Helen Lindes, is a delight! You have chosen combine figs with cheese in some delicious toast with seeds, accompanied by a coffee and an orange juice. The truth is that the place where you enjoy it surely also influences.

because power have a delicious healthy snack in front of the pool, on a movie porch, turns this moment of the day into an authentic experience. And even more so, when the sun is starting to go down, and the heat gives us a break!

Although doing it for breakfast is also wonderful. Well, let them tell Alba Carillo with her fun breakfasts in the pool. So surely the day begins and ends wonderfully…

Other healthy (and tasty) snack options

What do you say, do you dare to try these toasts for a snack? Another super healthy option that you can incorporate into your summer diet are these fruit smoothies. Quick to prepare, simple, and full of energy to make up the day.

And, if you prefer to flatter it a little and make a snack-dinner, we recommend you try one of these complete Jessica Alba avocado toasts, just as healthy!