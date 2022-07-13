What is minimal change disease, the disorder that Karla Fatule suffers from?

Minimal change disease NDE is what actress Karla Fatule suffers which caused her to grow disproportionately and weigh up to 218 pounds.

Due to this disorder, the life of the daughter of Tania Báez and Carlos Alfredo Fatule took a turn and was between doctors to find out what was happening to her.

After a month and two days without knowing exactly what was happening to him, they practiced a biopsy that determined minimal change disease.

Fortunately, Karla is in clear recovery: “They already told me that I’m fine,” he said.

But what is minimal change disease?

It is a kidney disorder that can lead to nephrotic syndrome. This syndrome is a set of symptoms that includes protein in the urine, low levels of protein in the blood, high levels of cholesterol and triglycerides, as well as swelling, indicates the Medline Plus website.

ECM is a disorder that damages the glomeruli (tiny blood vessels in the kidneys) that cleanse the blood.

Why is it called “minimal change” disease?? This is because the damage to these blood vessels is too small for doctors to see with a normal microscope, so they have to use a very powerful machine called an electron microscope.

This disease is one of the most common causes of nephrotic syndrome, especially in children, and although it is seen in adults, it is less common.

According to Medline Plus, the cause of ECM, but the disease can occur after or be related to: allergic reactions, use of medications nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), tumors, vaccines (flu and pneumococcal, although rare), viral infections.