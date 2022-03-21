What is missing so you can go to the beach in the metaverse?

Composer Isabela Palacios has already been in the metaverse, at a party in Cryptovoxels, a virtual world of Ethereum blockchain, in which she lost track of time: she didn’t dance, her avatar did. The metaverse is already a fact, and there are those who are even making investments. Where? In video games like Decentraland and The Sandbox, for example, or in Cryptovoxels. People buy to build houses and celebrities to interact with their audiences: Paris Hilton did a concert in October last year on his land in Decentraland. So, what is missing for the metaverse to go from theory to practice (that what Zuckerberg paints so much is real)? Alejandro Azula, manager of MT Agencia, answers: having networks like 5G and sufficiently robust equipment and an affordable price, and I don’t think this will take more than a decade. “We have all the development for the metaverse, we are entering the massification phase, it is only to see, for example, what Play Station achieves with its VR games, an incredible experience, but limited by the interaction with others, since the network can’t stand it yet.” According to Alexander Granados, crypto artist and NFT marketer, people also need to educate themselves on the subject, to understand key issues such as the acquisition of virtual land and why it can be a new way of investing.

The idea of ​​the metaverse was thought of more than 15 years ago. In video games like Second Life (premiered in 2003), Roblox (2006) and minecraftt (2011) there was already talk of virtual communities: avatars that interact with each other, very similar to what is experienced in the physical world. On these platforms you can attend concerts and exhibitions, build farms and build your dream house. On October 28, 2021, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta (formerly Facebook), explained a new vision (his vision) about the metaverse: “It will be social, a 3D virtual space where you can share immersive experiences with other people, even when it is not possible to be together physically, and to carry out activities that would not be possible in the real world”. In other words, the metaverse will no longer be a niche and entertainment technology, and will become part of everyday life. That day, Zuckerberg also said that in the metaverse, creators and artists will be able to connect with their audiences in new ways to bring them into truly immersive experiences. And that was the “change”, or rather, the call: from that moment the industry of virtual environments had an awakening and companies from different sectors began to think about creating their own metaverse: Nike, Microsoft, Gucci and McDonald’s They are some. That is what is under construction, because video games are already a metaverse in themselves, which will surely evolve when technology grows and becomes more democratized.

Faced with the change that the form of human relationships would have because it is mediated by avatars, Azula comments that new social behaviors will emerge based on beauty standards: now it will be whoever has a better 3D character, for example. This opens up opportunities for fields such as fashion and advertising, so that they offer a much more personalized use of the Internet. Another point to keep in mind is that human interaction will change depending on how each metaverse is constituted. For example, Cryptovoxels is based on voxel aesthetics (three-dimensional objects, kind of tokens), which provides a very different experience from Decentraland, which aims more to resemble a video game, or Facebook, which aims to have realistic images. Although the metaverse is understood as a more complete sensory experience than that of the 2D format (only with a screen), the mere fact that users link and relate to new devices is proof of the change that is taking place in the way of consuming the Internet, of approaching that third stage: Web 3.0

Alexander Granados sees a concern, especially in the case of Meta’s metaverse: that it be centralized and that the company appropriates user data. “As a buyer of land, for example, I am interested in the land being mine and not Facebook’s.” He adds that what is happening is that a new economy is developing, because it is not bought in dollars or pesos, but in digital currencies: MANA is the currency of the popular platform Decentraland and MATIC that of the Polygon video game. “It is an economy parallel to the current one, for emerging countries it is an opportunity for sectors such as artists to know us much more and buy from us”

Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) viewers (glasses), high-quality headphones and haptic gloves (hand-shaped mechanism) that allow touching and feeling virtual objects are used; that is, they reproduce complex sensations such as pressure, texture and vibration. This development is a way to simulate the touch of different materials, it is a complement to the experience offered by VR headsets. The Meta company advances in the creation of its own glove. Special suits to feel