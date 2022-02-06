what is missing to improve Torino

Clarify the roles and first know the economic availability: Juric appreciates the confidence of Cairo and the work of Vagnati, but something still can be improved

The market is over now, but something is still wrong here. Nothing so dramatic as in Dalla’s coming year, mind you, just some mechanism to oil to make Torino work better. Before the match against Udinese, in a press conference, Ivan Juric took stock of the last negotiation session, identifying what went well and what could be improved. Trust has grown between the coach and the president Cairo and the director of the technical area Vagnati. Not a little, given that in August between the coach and the management there were frictions and fractures, for a market managed – according to Juric – with delay and improvisation.

Cairo has taken a step further

The Croatian expressed himself in front of the press about what worked: “The president took that step we were talking about in August, that is the step of understanding who are the players of the future. It was necessary to understand who has done well in these six months and put young boys behind them. We embraced this idea “. Some redundancies left – Rincon, Verdi and Baselli – and three young people such as Pellegri, Ricci and Seck joined. Moves that, according to Juric, have shown the confidence that Cairo has in him. But what is still missing? Two aspects, according to the coach, could take the understanding between the three to the next level.

What’s still missing, according to Juric

First of all you need clarity on the roles, come on “Who decides what”, in the words of the coach. And this aspect failed in the negotiation for Catscarried out until the last hours of the market and then faded for the inclusion of Juventus: “If I say that someone is strong you have to take him immediately, do not ask for opinions”. In short, on choices like this the technician doesn’t just want to be consulted, but he wants to make an impact and ensure that the purchase is completed.

Secondly, Juric found, ownership needs to promptly disclose what it is disposable income. Only in this way is it possible to organize purchases and sales in time, without improvising any more, but making prudent and studied investments. This January 2022 was a first step forward in the relationship between Juric, Cairo and Vagnati, but it can be done better. As? The coach summed it all up with a word, pronounced several times: “Unit”the one that the three have yet to reinforce.