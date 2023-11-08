What is nasal congestion?

As a result of dilation of large blood vessels (or veins) in the nose, the volume of the nasal cavity and, consequently, airflow is reduced.

Nasal congestion in itself may not seem very serious, but it can lead to other problems and consequences, including other pathologies. Thus, the patient may suffer from sinusitis, otitis media and sleep disorders. In some cases, they may also suffer from obstructive sleep apnea, in which the patient is unable to breathe when pulled into a horizontal position. All this will affect the quality of life of the patient.

Furthermore, it can seriously affect some professional groups, due to the fact that they are not able to breathe well, which also affects their performance.

Symptoms of nasal congestion

Symptoms of nasal congestion can vary. The most common are that the patient has a runny nose, nasal congestion, and pain in the forehead and under the eyes. Feeling tired and having difficulty breathing air through the nose is also common. The most common procedure for nasal congestion is:

The patient starts experiencing discomfort in the pharynx.

After this, nasal congestion begins, in which clear nasal fluid drips and which may thicken and turn dirty in color over the coming days.

Overcrowding will cause other problems, such as difficulty breathing and resting properly at night, which will affect the body and the general well-being of the patient.

Other symptoms will be rhinorrhea or excessive nasal discharge and, if mucus goes down the throat, it can cause a sore throat and cough.

medical tests for nasal congestion

The general practitioner will perform appropriate tests to evaluate the patient’s nasal obstruction. Additionally, allergy testing, respiratory function testing or spirometry, and even stress testing may be necessary.

What are the causes of nasal congestion?

Nasal congestion is usually caused by viruses or bacteria or allergens (such as dust or pollen), which can be caused by a variety of factors:

common cold

Fever

sinus infection

Allergies

allergic rhinitis

sinusitis

disease of esophagus

Excessive use of nasal drops or sprays

nasal polyps

vasomotor rhinitis

Can it be stopped?

Nasal congestion can be avoided by practicing good hygiene, especially in the case of nasal congestion caused by cold or flu viruses. It is recommended to wash your hands frequently, avoid sharing utensils and glasses, use alcohol-based hand sanitizers, and avoid direct contact with sick people.

If nasal congestion is due to an allergy, it is advisable to avoid these allergens, as they will irritate the nasal passages.

nasal congestion treatment

There is no definite treatment for nasal congestion, although the ENT specialist will evaluate the patient’s case and establish the best treatment. Some measures can be taken to avoid nasal congestion:

Wash the nose with warm water and salt. It is a remedy that removes excess mucus and secretions from the paranasal sinuses, causing nasal congestion. In addition, salt allows you to eliminate bacteria that can worsen the discharge. This is a more recommended procedure in adults, as it can be a bit irritating in children.

Eucalyptus steam inhalation. It is a procedure that does not cause discomfort, so it can be used even in children. The steam will make the secretions more fluid and the eucalyptus will act as a decongestant, clearing up the nose.

Humidification of the environment. Humidifying the air helps hydrate the tissues of the respiratory tract, which improves the irritation and discomfort of the blockage, in addition to facilitating the expulsion of nasal secretions. Among other measures, you can use a humidifier or keep a bucket of hot water in the room.

Drink 2-3 liters of water a day. It is very important to drink water so that the discharge from the nose becomes more liquid and drains easily. Apart from water, tea, gelatin, juice or soup can also be included in the diet.

Consumption of foods containing Vitamin C. Vitamin C stimulates the immune system and strengthens it, protecting the body from colds and flu, or helping it recover faster (thus preventing nasal blockage). Some foods rich in vitamin C are pineapple, lemon, orange, strawberry, tangerine or kiwi.

Therefore, important procedures to keep in mind if nasal congestion persists for more than a week are:

Keep the mucus thin so it can drain. Drinking fluids and, if necessary, applying a warm, wet cloth to your face as well as inhaling the vapors will help greatly.

Remove mucus by washing the nose. Hot water and salt techniques like spray are helpful. Its purpose is to transport mucus to the back of the nose and throat and expel it. It is recommended to do this in the following way:

Lie or stand, tilt your head back and inhale deeply while inhaling the serum into one nostril (while closing the other with your finger). The secretions should then be coughed up or spit out through the mouth.

Clean your nose properly. To do this, it is advisable to blow your nose, cover one nostril and blow from the other side. The process must be alternated between nostrils to empty the nose effectively.

Avoid worsening congestion while lying down. To achieve this, the patient is advised to remain in an upright position (as much as possible) and keep his head elevated. In some cases, decongestant adhesive strips are recommended to facilitate breathing.

If necessary, the specialist will recommend medication with anti-flu, antihistamines, nasal sprays and in severe cases of functional problems or nasal deformity, functional rhinoplasty, rhinoseptoplasty or septoplasty may be appropriate.

Which specialist treats you?

The specialist who treats nasal congestion is an otorhinolaryngologist. In particular, he must be a great expert in nasal problems, and be able to take a multidisciplinary approach to the pathology the patient is suffering from.