What is NASA’s DART mission Maldita.es

Featured Image Credit: Illustration of dart approaching its target. NASA/Johns Hopkins APL

The plot of the movie Don’t Look Up It is inspired by a hypothetical gigantic comet that is approaching the Earth and that, if the necessary measures are not taken, would devastate the planet. And as on many occasions, reality is stranger than fiction: a NASA mission that is close to reaching its goal shares the plot with the film by Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo di Caprio.

This is DART, a mission launched by NASA in November 2021 whose objective is to check if it is possible to displace an asteroid from its trajectory by causing an impact against it. Nothing less than the first trial of planetary defense from the earth. Who knows if the history of the dinosaurs would have been different if they had had a similar mission to the one that now, 65 million years later, we humans design.

What is DART?

DART stands for Double Asteroid Redirection Test. It is a joint mission of NASA and the Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) of Johns Hopkins University in which other research centers, such as the Italian Space Agency and the Institute of Space Sciences (ICE-CSIC)

The objective of the mission is, in short, to impact with an asteroid that has a defined trajectory and, after the collision, to observe if its route has been diverted and by how much.

It is not the first time that humanity has designed a ship to reach an asteroid or comet: the rosetta mission of the European Space Agency (ESA) managed to land on a comet in November 2014, and the OSIRIS-Rex mission of NASA had a brief (but useful) contact with the asteroid Bennu in October 2020 and will bring rocks from it to Earth in September 2023. However, this is the first mission aimed at diverting the trajectory of a comet and, therefore, the first planetary defense experiment in history.

The mission started with its release on November 24, 2021, aboard a Falcon9 rocket from California (United States). its impact is scheduled for 1:14 a.m. on September 27, 2022 (CEST time, Spanish peninsular). The Earth will receive information about the impact about 38 seconds after it occurs.

Where will it hit: Didymos binary system

The asteroid chosen as the ‘target’ of the mission is actually a binary system called Didymos 65803made up of a 780 meter primary asteroid in diameter and a small ‘moon’ asteroid that orbits it, called Dimorphoswith a size of 160 meters in diameter. In this APL video You can see an animation of the asteroids and their orbit with respect to the Sun.

The system is about 11 million kilometers away from Earth, so it is consider a near-Earth object (NEO); and moves at a speed of 23 kilometers per second (82,800 km/h).

DART’s goal is precisely to hit Dimorphos, the smaller of the two asteroids. The NASA satellite is about 1.3 meters tall; if the solar panels are included, the longest part reaches 18 meters long, and the part that will hit the asteroid weighs about 570 kilograms. At the moment of impact, DART will reach a speed of 6.1 kilometers per second (21,960 km/h).

dart illustration. NASA/Johns Hopkins APL

Aside from the main assembly, DART carries with it other instruments and technologiesWhat LICIACube, a small satellite designed by the Italian Space Agency that will be responsible for taking images of the DART impact and how Dimorphos will look after contact; either NEXT-Ca propulsion engine that runs on electricity and gas propellant (rocket fuel) xenon.

Teams from NASA and Johns Hopkins University say this binary asteroid system is “the ideal candidate” for a planetary defense test, despite the fact that does not pose a threat to the planet, since its trajectory does not coincide at any point with that of the Earth. With the results of this test, planetary defense strategies can be designed in the event that an object that is a danger is found. To all this, NASA makes it clear that there are no known asteroids larger than 140 meters (size of Dimorphos) with a significant possibility of colliding with Earth in the next 100 years.

What you want to prove with the impact of DART

A good summary of the DART mission would be “let’s kick a big asteroid and see what happens.” But it is not an accurate summary of the plans that NASA and Johns Hopkins University have designed to see if DART has really been effective.

Illustration of the Didymos binary system and how Dimorphos’s orbit would change after the DART impact. NASA/Johns Hopkins APL

What the mission would try to achieve is to see if it can change the trajectory of an asteroid. In the Didymos binary system, the smaller asteroid, Dimorphos, completes an orbit of the larger body. every 11 hours and 55 minutes, against which it is intended to impact. With the DART collision, what is sought is shorten this orbit time by several minutes, although the scientific team that has designed the mission will consider it a success if it is possible to reduce this orbit in 73 seconds. In this APL video it illustrates how the system would look after contact.