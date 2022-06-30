What is Natalie Portman’s real name and how many languages ​​does she speak

Natalie Portman She is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. At only 41 years old, she is one of the few Hollywood stars who has to her credit the four most important awards for the same film, black swan: the Oscar, the BAFTA, the Golden Globe and the Screen Actors Guild Award.

But the truth is that the star of starwars proved to be totally multifaceted when facing a character. From her passing through the first three episodes of the Skywalker Saga that almost cost her her career to starring in a comedy like Friends with benefits beside Ashton Kutcher He manages to captivate his audience.

Natalie Portmann.

Although many may know that Natalie Portman made his film debut in the famous French film Lionin 1994, in which with only 12 years she played an orphan girl who is saved by a hit man, they do not know that her real name is Neta-Lee Hershlag.

The actress was born in Jerusalem in 1981, so she is of Israeli origin, although her parents decided to emigrate to the United States when she was only three years old. She comes from a family with a lot of history, as her paternal great-grandparents were murdered in an Auschwitz concentration camp and one of her maternal great-grandmothers worked as a spy for the British during World War II.

In addition, Natalie is a prodigy woman, since she has an IQ of 140, already considered high above 116. That is why, beyond being a great actress and having an enviable talent, she graduated from Harvard with a degree in psychology. .

Related news

Another of his knowledge that surprises the world is that he speaks six languages. In addition to English, he gets along with French, Japanese, German, Arabic and, obviously, Hebrew.

Natalie on her return to Thor.

Currently, Natalie Portman is about to release his new film that means the return to Thor and to the Marvel universe. Although there are many expectations for her heroine role, without a doubt the production that changed her life was black swannot only because of the awards that he left behind, but because it was there that he met Benjamin Millepied, a French dancer who was in charge of putting together the choreographies for the film and ended up winning his heart, to the point that they now have two children. in common.