Russia began its invasion of Ukraine last Thursday morning, with bombings throughout the country, including the capital, and ground incursions in various parts of the territory that have already caused some 200 deaths and hundreds of injuries. Given this, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), activated yesterday, for the first time, its collective defense plans, preventively, considering that the most recent Russian attack on Ukraine is “the most serious threat to security Euro-Atlantic in decades”.

“We have activated NATO defense plans to prepare to respond to a variety of contingencies and secure Alliance territory, including by drawing on our response forces. We are now making significant additional defensive deployments of forces in the eastern part of the Alliance. We will make all necessary deployments to ensure strong and credible deterrence and defense across the Alliance, now and in the future. Our measures are and will continue to be preventive, proportionate and not escalated,” NATO said Friday in a statement distributed by the White House.

What is NATO and which countries are part of it?

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (whose acronym in English is NATO: North Atlantic Treaty Organization) is an organization of a political and military nature with a genesis that dates back to the formation of the Atlantic Alliance in 1947, when the English and French signed the Treaty of Dunkirk to protect against Germany.

In March 1948 the Treaty of Brussels was sealed with the signatures of the representatives of France, Great Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, conceived against the threat of the Soviet Union.

A year later, on April 4, 1949, the North Atlantic Treaty or Atlantic Alliance was signed in Washington, with the participation of twelve countries: the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Belgium. , the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Portugal. In 1952 Turkey and Greece joined the pact, the Federal Republic of Germany did so in 1955 and Spain in 1982, after Franco’s death. In 1999, three former members of the Warsaw Pact – the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary – joined the Alliance. They were followed in 2004 by Romania, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and Slovenia.

The spirit of this treaty is encrypted in its article 5, which establishes that, in the event of an aggression against a member state, the others undertake to take the necessary measures “including the use of armed force to restore and ensure security in the North Atlantic region”.

In 1950, with the start of the Korean War, a permanent military structure was created: the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Although they are not exactly the same, Atlantic Alliance and NATO are used as synonymous terms.

Currently, NATO has 30 member countries, of which 12 countries are founders (year 1949):

– United States

– Canada

– United Kingdom

– Norway

– Luxembourg

– Netherlands

– France

– Denmark

– Iceland

– Belgium

– Portugal

– Italy

The rest of the countries until completing the 30 members that make up NATO today have been coming together between 1952 and the year 2020.

– Greece (1952)

– Turkey (1952)

– Germany (1955)

– Spain (1982)

– Hungary (1999)

– Poland (1999)

– Czech Republic (1999)

– Bulgarian (2004)

– Slovakia (2004)

– Slovenia (2004)

– Estonian (2004)

– Latvia (2004)

– Lithuania (2004)

– Romania (2004)

-Albanian (2009)

– Croatia (2009)

– Montenegrin (2017)

– North Macedonia (2020)

The enlargement process is regulated in article 10 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which establishes that membership is open to any “European state in a position to promote the principles of this Treaty and to contribute to the security of the North Atlantic area”.

In April 2008, the 20th NATO summit was held in Bucharest (Romania). In said meeting, the member countries attended the requests of Georgia and Ukraine to be part of the alliance. For various reasons, this process stalled to this day.

NATO’s headquarters are in Brussels and its military command headquarters in Mons, Belgium. Its general secretary is Jens Stoltenberg.

With information from El Comercio / GDA.