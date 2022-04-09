What is needed for Costa Sur and EcoEléctrica to enter into service?

48 hours after the reported event at the Costa Sur plant in Guayanilla, which caused a blackout throughout Puerto Rico, the causes of the failure and when all subscribers will finally recover their electricity service are still unknown.

However, during the press conference this morning, the executive director of the Electric Power Authority (AEE), Josué Colón, explained that the Costa Sur and Ecoeléctrica plants in Peñuelas are still out of service and that they are waiting for some work to be completed in the transmission and distribution area, in charge of LUMA Energyto “begin unit startup and place them into service”.

Costa Sur and EcoEléctrica (private) are two of the largest plants in Puerto Rico.

“In terms of generation, for us, the most critical point is the restoration of the area where the fault occurred to restore energy production at the EcoEléctrica and Costa Sur plants. Once that is resolved, we would have the probability of returning to the system over 1,200 megawatts. Therefore, these repairs there and some arrangements that are being made in line diagrams in that area are important, in which points where the fault was suffered are repaired, in order to connect the two plants,” said Colón.

LUMA is in charge of the transmission and distribution of the energy generated in Puerto Rico since June 1, 2021, under a public-private partnership agreement.

Colón added that, “in the case of EcoEléctrica, once the works are completed and the plant is energized, the estimate is that, in 18 hours, one of the plant’s units should be in service. Costa Sur, unit #6, would be the first to be synchronized. It would be available in or before 24 hours, after the circuits that are needed to dispatch that electricity are energized.”

“What happened in Costa Sur is a major breakdown, it requires a complete reconfiguration of the lines that are needed to put these units into service,” said Colón.

In LUMA’s most recent system status update, the company stated that “given the magnitude and scope of the outage, and in order to work safely, we are informing our customers that the restoration of power will continue during the afternoon today and tomorrow, Saturday.

Shay Bahramirad, LUMA’s senior vice president of engineering, told reporters that the switchyard at Costa Sur has to be cleaned and every piece of equipment has to be inspected and tested. However, she did not provide additional details about the repair work that the consortium has to carry out, beyond saying that it is a complicated task.

“What I can’t explain right now is what happened. Events like this are extremely complicated…engineers have to pull information from each piece of equipment and from each adjacent facility,” said Bahramirad.

As of noon today, some 660,000 customers had power service, according to LUMA.

This morning, three units were in operation at the San Juan power plant, in addition to one at the Palo Seco power plant (and others in the process of being activated), four units at the combined cycle at the Aguirre Power Plant, two units at the Cambalache power plant and three units in Mayagüez.

On the other hand, AES Puerto Rico, at 9:00 am, had one unit operating, and four units between two PREPA hydroelectric plants were on.