What is needed for the digitization of the Peruvian health system?

The COVID-19 pandemic brought revolutionary changes to health care. Due to social distancing, health systems around the world -among them, the Peruvian-, were forced to find new ways of serving to their populations.

To achieve this, toaccelerating the process of digitizing health has been key. In our country, for example, telehealth was promoted, that is, the remote health service through information and communication technologies (ICT).

Proof of this is that, from the beginning of 2020 to the middle of 2021, the Ministry of Health carried out nearly 25 million visits in which the doctor and the patient were in different places.

In the same way, other measures such as moving from physical to electronic medical records or establishing systems that allow medical appointments to be made through apps or web pages are also part of this digitization process.

However, while these initiatives are positive, they are isolated efforts that they do not contribute to forming a fully digitized and articulated health systemaccording to Paula Ponce de León, medical expert in Quality Systems and Health Risk Management at the Pacífico Business School.

Advantages of 100% digital health care

According to the specialist, a completely digital health care would bring a series of benefits not only in the provision of the service, but it would also allow the design of evidence-based public health measures that have a greater scope with a better use of resources.

Thus, Ponce de León comments, it would be possible to really exploit everything that telehealth encompasses, including monitoring of chronic patients and detection of acute diseases remotely.

In the same way, the digitization of health would bring about better information management, which can improve the management of resources. “Having large bases on populations and patients would allow us to generate predictive interventions or develop health programsflows of addressing patients or focusing specialists in areas that really respond to the real need”, he assures.

What does the country need to digitize health?

For the specialist, in principle, The digitalization of the health system starts from generating a digital ecosystem. Although we are taking the first steps, there is still a need for systemic thinking and leadership on the issue of digital transformation in health that allows efforts to be coordinated in a much more efficient, safe and quality way, says Ponce de León.

Likewise, it clarifies that, in a health system such as the Peruvian one, in which between 60 and 80% of the management is carried out in physical documents and papers, it is also required constant training of medical administrative and care staff.

“This implies [desarrollar] competencies much more related to technological management, to the ability to structure and design agile projects, to a vision of processes in which we seek to eliminate waste or waste both at the system level and at the operational level. It is necessary for this vision to be formed, different from the one we currently have”, he emphasizes.

Not only is it enough to have a correct record for care, but it is also necessary to know where to put together specific strategies and with what correct resources they will be attended to in a timely manner, points out the specialist. Only in this way can we speak of a fully digitized health system in Peru.

