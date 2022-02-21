what is needed, knowledge and functions

But there are also many training cycles for both middle grade like superior grade that can be used to be installed fiber optic. For example, higher degree in electrical maintenance, systems and networks, etc. In addition, there are more specific master’s degrees that you can also guide towards this branch.

There are multiple studies related to this type of profession. There are university courses that will allow you to acquire the necessary knowledge, such as telecommunications engineering, computer science (systems, management, software…) or any university degree related to electronics and electricity.

For work as a fiber optic installer It is necessary to have knowledge related to computers, telecommunications, electronics or electricity. All this will be very useful to be able to correctly install fiber both at home and in a more complex installation in a large company.

However, to be a fiber optic installer you can do training courses. There are many, since it is a profession that is in high demand today. Fiber installation and maintenance courses, network data transmission course, telecommunications specialist technician and other similar courses.

Of course, it is a job that requires constant training. Technology changes and so do the methods for installation, computer equipment and everything else you need. It is essential to adapt to changes and therefore it is convenient to train beyond the initial studies and be able to be prepared for any change.

what are the functions

A fiber optic installer will have different functions, as we will see. Beyond the installation itself, you will also have to take care of maintenance, solve certain errors that may appear or fine-tune the equipment connected to the network, as is the case with the router.

Fiber optic installation and deployment

Without a doubt, the main function is precisely everything related to the installation and fiber optic deployment, either in a home or in a business premises. The fiber installer will take care of bringing the cables from the outlet to the entrance of the house and, later, carry out the installation inside.

This installation consists of taking the wiring to where the router is going to be placed. From there the different equipment will be connected, either by cable or wirelessly. Sometimes they will have to carry out small works to be able to pass the cables, while in others everything will be already prepared to only pass them.

Maintenance

The systems maintenance and fiber installations is another function of this job. This is especially in order to prevent problems and carry out a periodic review of the installation so that everything works correctly, the speed is adequate and there are never cuts.

This is generally done in companies and large centers where the installation is more complex than in a home. This is where more complications can arise and where it is required to perform periodic tasks with the mission of achieving optimal performance at all times.

Set-up of equipment

A clear function of the fiber optic installers is the fine-tuning of the equipment and configure them correctly. Here we are not only referring to the wiring itself, the fact of allowing the signal to reach homes correctly. It is also important that the client routers are well connected and have a signal.

Therefore, configuring the router is a task specific to this job. They must leave the installation working correctly and that implies preparing a device as important as the router, with the wireless network configured and making sure that it offers a connection without problems.

Solve problems

They are also responsible for solving problems that may have appeared. For example, if a client advises that they do not have an Internet connection or the speed is not adequate, its function is detect what could be the problem and see if it is due to a bad cable, a bad connector, etc.

For this, it will be essential to have knowledge related to fiber optic components, connectors and cables. You’re going to have to physically go to where the problem is and make the necessary repairs to get it back up and running as quickly as possible.

Profile and knowledge

The profile of a fiber optic installer is that of a person with skill and knowledge of everything related to the computing and telecommunications. You must be a meticulous person, who knows how to analyze possible problems and solve difficulties that arise in the installation.

It is also important to be a person with initiative, good observation and decision making. Sometimes in this type of work there may be different alternatives when passing cables, for example, and it is necessary to make the best decision without delay. Therefore, these factors must be present in the profile.

Regarding the necessary knowledge, we can name some such as transmission systems, fiber optic components and cabling, security measures, telecommunications installations, preparation of pipes, IP networks and, in general, computer knowledge to be able to carry out tests.

Salary

As in most jobs of this type, the salary will depend on the experience, knowledge and also the functions for which it is commissioned. However, we can take into account what the general average salary may be. If we look at the Glassdoor page, which is responsible for analyzing salaries, we see that the average salary is about €1,200 per month.

On other pages where we can see job offers of this type, we can verify that the common salary ranges between 15,000 and 18,000 euros per year. Therefore, you can more or less get an idea of ​​what the usual salary is for this type of job as a fiber optic installer.

In short, as you have seen, being a fiber optic installer requires certain knowledge and there are many functions that the employee has to perform. We have talked about all this and also about the studies that are usually necessary to apply for this type of job.