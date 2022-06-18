Entertainment

What is neurodiversity and how social networks help people to be diagnosed

Photo of James James49 mins ago
0 40 7 minutes read

  • Saidata Sesay
  • BBC World Service

social networks

image source, Getty Images

Many people had never heard of the word neurodiversity until a few years ago.

However, the term, used to describe the wide and varied differences found in the human brain, has now entered our general vocabulary.

Social networks like Clubhouse, Twitter and TikTok have played a crucial role in this change. They have provided a much-needed space where people can talk about their neurological differences.

In fact, for many, social networks have given them the proof they needed to realize that they are neurodivergent.

Source link

Photo of James James49 mins ago
0 40 7 minutes read

Related Articles

Jury member speaks for the first time after verdict in favor of Johnny Depp

3 mins ago

Dakota Johnson successfully rocks normcore loafers with flared pants

4 mins ago

Selena Gomez did not take her departure from Disney very well

15 mins ago

Mixmania broke the ice and took its place

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button