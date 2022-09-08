What is Nicole Kidman’s exorbitant fortune and how did she make it

Nicole Kidman She has an immense career in Hollywood. She began her successful career nearly forty years ago by making her debut, aged just 16, in the Australian Christmas movie Bush Christmas. That was her gateway to a world that would fill her with fame, success, challenges, romances and some heartbreak.

The actress participated in some of the most important films in the film industry. Her list of memorable titles could be endless, but among them are productions like Moulin Rouge!, Batman Forever, The Others, All for a Dream and The Peacemaker, among many others.

Nicole Kidman.

Thanks to everything, in addition to reaping to his credit a long list of international awards and recognitions, Nicole Kidman He appeared on more than one occasion in the ranking of the highest paid stars in the world, in addition to being named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2004 and 2018.

Undoubtedly, due to her extensive work history in the Hollywood universe, she reaped a true fortune that she later managed to expand thanks to her head and the businesses she was doing throughout her life, making her one of the richest women of the world.

The world of real estate was one of those that allowed Nicole Kidman expand your wealth, but that’s not all. The actress has her own soccer team in Australia, more specifically in the town of Canberra. She also has her brand of vodka which she exports to all parts of the world, a chain of restaurants and has a lifetime contract with the CoverGirl cosmetics brand.

Related news

It is for all this that recently the North American magazine People With Money decided to bring to light what is the enormous fortune that Kidman has in his possession. According to the aforementioned medium, the movie star earned more than 96 million dollars in 2022, without being a relevant year for her career as an actress. That made it clear that her income comes largely from her side businesses.

Nicole Kidman.

But that’s not all, because the publication also added that Nicole is the owner of 275 million dollars distributed in properties, contracts and jewelry, thus determining the true fortune of the blonde. Who could!