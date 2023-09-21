What is nocturia, getting up at night to go to the bathroom

Urinating in the middle of the night can be very uncomfortable. At the very moment when we are most comfortable in bed, we are forced Get out of the comfort of the sheets and head to the bathroom.

If this happens repeatedly every night it becomes a noticeable nuisance. You get up, go to the bathroom and stay awake for a while. When it feels like you’re finally going to fall asleep again, start going back to sleep. As a result, you stop getting up in the morning. Due to not being able to rest properly.

Does this routine sound familiar to you? If the answer is yes, it’s good to know that what’s happening to you has a name: Adult nocturnal. This continuity problem is assumed to exist when required Waking up to urinate at least twice every night.

Those who suffer from it know well How can it affect the quality of life, as it directly interferes with the essential hours of sleep and rest. Moreover, as the years go by, it occurs more frequently, because it is estimated that More than half of people above 70 years of age suffer from it.

There is no single reason behind the problem, rather there can be many influencing factors. is one of the most common decreased bladder capacityBut it could also be for a reason increased urine output,

The reasons for reducing the amount of urine held by the bladder are also diverse. This may cause problems like Infections, Cystitis, Overactive Bladder Syndrome… In other cases, other organs may also be affected: Benign prostatic hyperplasia, obesity, pelvic organ prolapse…

On the other hand, excessive urination, called polyuria, may be caused by Decreased secretion of antidiuretic hormone. This is the most common cause, but issues like Diabetes, high blood pressure, caffeine intake, alcohol consumption…

Some medicines have also been added to it, like Anticholinergics, diuretics, antihypertensives and some antidepressants. However, not all patients taking these experience this side effect, so if you suspect it may be caused by the medicine, it would be advisable to Consult a professional to evaluate options or adjust treatment.

Five tips to reduce the problem

Nocturia affects each person in a completely individual way. A large number of causes and influencing factors make it necessary Address each case in a special way. However, there are some Tips that can be implemented to handle the situation.