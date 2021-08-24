What is OlyFans, adult entertainment disguised as social

What’s this OnlyFans? We could deal with the matter by saying that it is a red light platform passed off as an exclusive social network. But let’s stick to the definition that the label currently establishes. In reality, reading from Wikipedia, the definition is not so different, it is a website that offers an exclusive entertainment service to fans who subscribe to a certain influencer and pay for it, the Wikipedia page also adds that the platform it is especially popular in the adult entertainment industry.

What is OnlyFans?

Launched in 2016 by the company Fenix ​​International Limited, was initially dedicated to creators offering their most generic content, from diet tips to fitness tips and more. These creators continue to be present on the platform, and this is what essentially makes this social network for adults different from the others, in the sense that it masks it and makes it, in some respects, acceptable to the general public. Already in 2018, when Megan Barton, released her nude video, it was understood that the platform’s strategy could veer towards something spicier.

In practice, these influencer o creators offer their own content (in most cases, their own body) for a fee to a slice of subscribers who will pay on a monthly basis to receive exclusive videos and photos of their favorite. The company retains 20% of the subscription, while the remaining 80% goes to the creator of the content.

Why did OnlyFans become so famous?

The social mechanism is probably the secret behind the success of the platform. There are many pornographic platforms or platforms that offer exclusive services for adults on the web, with chat rooms, personalized web cars and so on. As we said, however, OnlyFans it’s not just dedicated to the world of adult entertainment.

There are also other creators who offer, as mentioned, a different type of entertainment to their fans. This already masks the thing and allows the client to feel psychologically more protected.

Also, when it comes to success, there are a chain of events that need to be considered. The pandemic has blocked people at home for many months. A massive offering of adult content has arrived on social media. The same Facebook has been besieged by this type of spam and many users have found private messages inviting them to follow their videos on other platforms, including OnlyFans. This explains a good part of the popularity that the platform has been experiencing in recent months.

